NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Will Kick Off Live Coverage Friday, July 26; Al Roker & Craig Melvin Join ‘TODAY’ from Paris Monday, July 29

Lester Holt Will Anchor ‘NBC Nightly News’ from Paris Starting Friday, July 26

Tom Llamas Will Anchor NBC News NOW’s ‘Top Story’ from Paris Beginning Thursday, July 25

NBCNews.com & TODAY.com’s Special Digital & Social Olympics Coverage Launches Monday, July 22

July 23, 2024 – NBCUniversal News Group will provide extensive news coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 across TODAY, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, NBC News NOW, NBCNews.com, TODAY.com, NBCU Local and more.

The following is a detailed look at how each of the news brands will bring the Summer Games to viewers everywhere, in partnership with NBC Sports.

TODAY



Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will begin anchoring TODAY live from Paris Friday, July 26 and will join Opening Ceremony coverage on NBC and Peacock. Starting Monday, July 29, Al Roker and Craig Melvin join Guthrie and Kotb to anchor TODAY from NBC’s outdoor Olympics set in the world-famous Trocadero Square overlooking the Eiffel Tower. Each weekday, TODAY will serve as the direct lead-in to Olympics coverage on NBC. The show will broadcast in pattern at 1 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET). TODAY‘s multi-platform coverage will feature exclusive interviews with the world’s biggest athletes and medalists. TODAY will get behind-the-scenes access to Olympic events across platforms including TODAY Digital, TODAY Social and TODAY Show Radio on SiriusXM.

NIGHTLY NEWS



Starting Friday, July 26, Lester Holt will anchor NBC Nightly News (6:30 p.m. ET) from NBC’s Olympic Headquarters. This marks Holt’s 11th time covering the Games. The newscast will profile members of Team USA during their Olympic journey, as well as breaking news during the Summer Games. Additionally, Holt will anchor special editions of Emmy-nominated NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition from Paris, available Thursday at 4 p.m. ET across NBCNews.com, NBC News NOW, NBC News Apps (TVs and Mobile) and on the NBC News YouTube channel.

NBC NEWS NOW



Tom Llamas will anchor NBC News NOW’s Top Story live from Paris beginning Thursday, July 25 at 7 p.m. ET. He will also report across NBC News’ platforms, including TODAY and NBC Nightly News. NBC News NOW will also preview the Games Friday, July 19 at 10:30 p.m. ET with Road to the Olympic Games 2024, a 30-minute special anchored by Keir Simmons. NBC News NOW is free and widely distributed globally across more than 20 platforms, including Peacock, the U.S. streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing fans with the most comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history.

TODAY DIGITAL



TODAY Digital will feature exclusive interviews and medal-winning moments across all platforms, including TODAY.com, Instagram and TikTok. TODAY’s digital summer cover will feature “America’s Cheerleaders” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin with an exclusive photoshoot and sit-down interview ahead of the Games. TODAY.com will feature its first-ever Olympics live blog, launching with the Opening Ceremony to cover gymnastics, women’s track and field and more. TODAY.com will publish in-depth features on athletes and Olympic fans Alex Cooper, Dwyane Wade, Anthony Nesty and more, as well as share exclusive recipes, nutrition and wellness advice from key athletes leading up to and throughout the Games. Ina Garten will join TODAY for “Ina’s Guide to Paris,” a tour and takeover across broadcast, TODAY.com and social platforms. TODAY’s social accounts will utilize the “Hoda Cam,” capturing Kotb’s point of view during some of the most memorable moments of the Games. TODAY Show Radio will simulcast live from Paris each day on SiriusXM channel 108 and on the SiriusXM app. TODAY Show radio anchor/director Holly Palmieri will bring listeners even more exclusive behind-the-scenes moments including backstage interviews with Olympians and guests. TODAY Digital will tap into NBC Sports “Paris 2024 Creator Collective,” a collaboration with social media platform creators.

NBC NEWS DIGITAL



NBCNews.com will launch its Olympics 2024 live blog Monday, July 22, which will include the latest results and breaking news from correspondents and reporters on the ground in Paris. NBCNews.com will feature six event-specific live blogs for in-depth coverage from women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s basketball and soccer, among others. The site will utilize data visualization to track which nations lead the medal count, along with the number of gold, silver and bronze wins. NBCNews.com will publish highlights from the 2024 Olympic Games on digital for the first time. NBC News Digital reporters David K. Li and Alex Smith will report live from the Games, while NBCNews.com’s sports editor Greg Rosenstein will helm coverage from New York. In partnership with NBC Sports, NBCNews.com will display a schedule of the day’s events, along with links to Peacock’s live coverage and highlight video. NBC News Digital Docs will launch “Keeping Score with Steve Kornacki” a four-part series, featuring Steve Kornacki at the big board, breaking down how rugby, handball, breaking and climbing are scored. Stay Tuned is producing a new series of profiles on young Olympians, including breaking Olympian Sunny Choi, artistic swimming Olympian Megumi Field and climbing Olympian Brooke Raboutou.

NBCUNIVERSAL LOCAL



NBCU Local’s NBC and Telemundo-owned stations and NBC Sports Regional Networks will deliver extensive locally-focused multiplatform coverage leading up to and throughout the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The NBC and Telemundo-owned stations’ TV, streaming and digital platforms will provide comprehensive news, reporting and storylines, led by English and Spanish-language reporters and producers in Paris. NBC-owned stations and NBC Sports Regional Networks’ websites will feature live blogs with breaking news, updates, previews and video highlights covering Paris 2024 events and local athletes. NBCU Local’s 15 NBC and Telemundo 24/7 local news streaming channels will present live and encore news coverage, specials and original content surrounding Paris 2024 events and activities.

NBCU Local’s award-winning multiplatform podcast My New Favorite Olympian NBCU Local’s multiplatform series Breaking Baguettes NBCU Local’s edition of NBC Sports’ Chasing Gold Additional NBCU Local original content series being released for Paris 2024 include Recipe from Memory, Le Time Machine, Hero from Home, What the Mime and Hometown Tour. NBCU Local’s LXTV Productions’ 1st Look is airing a pair of special episodes, 1st Look Presents: Ones to Watch, across NBC stations nationwide in July profiling Olympians and their amazing stories.

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP



NBC News anchors and correspondents Sam Brock, Willie Geist, Gadi Schwartz and Anne Thompson will report on news-of-the-day stories and culture features throughout the Games across all platforms. For more, click here Beginning Friday, July 26, CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin will anchor Squawk Box (M-F, 6am-9am ET) live from Paris. He will be joined by co-anchors Becky Quick and Joe Kernen Monday, July 29, through Wednesday, July 31. Additionally, Carl Quintanilla will anchor Squawk on the Street (M-F, 9am-11am ET) and Money Movers (M-F, 11a,-12pm ET) from Paris the week of August 5. Noticias Telemundo anchor Julio Vaqueiro will anchor his flagship program from Paris during the opening days of the Games. NBC News & MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki will contribute to ongoing coverage for the Paris 2024 Olympics, marking his third Olympic Games. MSNBC will feature reporting from the Olympics throughout the Games.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click here for all the ways to watch NBCUniversal’s coverage. NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP

NBCUniversal News Group – comprised of NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC News NOW, Telemundo Enterprises and NBCU Local – is the #1 most-watched news organization in the U.S., reaching more Americans across television, streaming and digital than any other news organization in the world. Named Adweek’s “Hottest News Organization” in 2024, NBCU News Group averages over 178 million people monthly, with seven out of 10 U.S. adults accessing content each month. Across digital, NBCU News Group is the #1 news organization in the U.S. with over 139 million monthly users.