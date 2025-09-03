NBCUNIVERSAL SURROUNDS 2025 NFL KICKOFF WEEKEND

TODAY Show and Nightly News with Tom Llamas On Site in Philadelphia for Live Shows Before Cowboys and Eagles Kick Off on Thursday Night

Access Hollywood, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CNBC, MSNBC and The Dan Patrick Show Among NBCU Platforms to Showcase NFL News and Content

NBCU’s NFL Kickoff Weekend Matchups :

Cowboys vs. Defending Super Bowl Champion Eagles in NFL Kickoff Game (Tomorrow, Thurs., Sept. 4 on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo)

Ravens vs. Bills in Divisional Round Playoff Rematch in SNF Opener (Sept. 7 on NBC, Peacock, and Universo)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 3, 2025 – With only one day until NFL Kickoff, NBCUniversal presents a comprehensive slate of NFL content across many of its programs and platforms leading up to the milestone 20th season of Sunday Night Football. The 2025 season begins with the NFL Kickoff Game this Thursday, Sept. 4, when Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts and the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles raise their Super Bowl banner before hosting Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with the NFL Kickoff Special, followed by kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

Sunday Night Football -- America’s No. 1 primetime television show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years -- debuts its 20th season three nights later on Sunday, Sept. 7, with aDivisional Playoff rematch featuring the two most recent NFL MVPs in Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson as the Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Coverage begins with Football Night in America -- the most-watched studio show in sports -- at 7 p.m. ET, leading into kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo.

Below is a summary of the NBCUniversal properties that are supporting NFL Kickoff Weekend:

TODAY: TODAY kicks off the 2025 NFL season with Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Thursday morning. TODAY’s “Inside The Game” series continues this season and will feature special coverage of the NFL all season long. On Thursday, SNF play-by-play voice Mike Tirico will join to preview Cowboys-Eagles. This morning, Football Night in America host Maria Taylor joined the show in the New York studio to preview the season.

NBC NIGHTLY NEWS WITH TOM LLAMAS: NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas will broadcast live tonight from Philadelphia and feature an interview with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth. NBC Nightly News airs at 6:30 p.m. ET.

ACCESS HOLLYWOOD: Access Hollywood will share exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the new Sunday Night Football show open starring Carrie Underwood.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON: The Tonight Show will feature NFL-themed segments and host the Vince Lombardi Trophy on set during tomorrow night’s episode.

CNBC: Mike Tirico will join Power Lunch on Thursday between 2:30-3 p.m. ET.

MSNBC: Mike Tirico joined Morning Joe earlier today.

BRAVO: In bespoke promotional spots, fiery Real Housewives footage gives context to the drama and intensity of the fierce Cowboys-Eagles matchup leading into NFL Kickoff.

VERSANT ENTERTAINMENT: SYFY created promotional content for its Harry Potter movie marathon, featuring Quidditch scenes narrated like a football game, to spotlight both the marathon and the NFL Kickoff Game.

THE VOICE: The Voice coaches Michael Bublé and Niall Horan star in digital shorts that showcases their excitement for the NFL season, with Bublé trying to recruit Horan to join his Fantasy Football league.

ON HER TURF: On Her Turf, NBC Sports’ brand that’s powered by sports women, for all women, will be rolling out another season of their series Football for All over the course of the 2025-2026 NFL season.

TELEMUNDO: Telemundo included an NFL Kickoff-themed challenge in last night’s episode of Top Chef VIP, with the chefs competing to make the best Tex Mex for Dallas and cheesesteak for Philadelphia. The network also partnered with NBC Sports to create a Spanish-language version of the NFL Kickoff spot paired with sports priorities running in inventory through SNF Week 1.

THE DAN PATRICK SHOW: Cris Collinsworth joined the show last week to look ahead to the season.

NBC AFFILIATES, OWNED STATIONS AND NBC SPORTS REGIONAL NETWORKS: NFL Kickoff promotions continue to air throughout the week on NBC Affiliates, Owned Stations and NBC Sports Regional Networks across the country, with analysis and commentary from NBC Sports’ SNF and FNIA teams on local newscasts. NBC Philadelphia will air multiple segments throughout the week, including an interview with Cris Collinsworth. On Thursday, NBC Dallas and NBC Sports Philadelphia will have on-field interviews with talent prior to kickoff.

COMCAST: Comcast partnered with Owned Station NBC Philadelphia to host an NFL Kickoff pep rally at its Philadelphia headquarters last week.

PEACOCK: All of NBC Sports’ NFL regular-season games, playoff games, and Football Night in America will be presented live on Peacock this season as well as Peacock Sunday Night Football Final streaming exclusively on the platform following every SNF matchup. Peacock features a daily slate of sports talk content NFL fans can enjoy on the NBC Sports NOW channel. Live and on-demand shows include Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, PFT Live, Chris Simms Unbuttoned, The Dan Patrick Show, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry on Sundays. PFT Live, Fantasy Football Happy Hour, and Chris Simms Unbuttoned will be on-site in Philadelphia this Thursday, previewing Cowboys-Eagles.

ROTOWORLD: Rotoworld surrounds NFL Kickoff and the 2025 season with nonstop NFL and fantasy football coverage — delivering real-time player news, injury updates, rankings, podcasts, live Q&As, and analysis to keep fans informed.

NBC SPORTS SOCIAL: NBC Sports and Sunday Night Football’s social accounts continue to engage with NFL Kickoff throughout the week and will be joined by additional NBCU properties, including Bravo, E!, Universal Pictures and more.

NBC SPORTS DIGITAL: Led by the NFL on NBC YouTube channel, NBC Sports’ digital platforms continue to publish daily football content around the latest news and highlights, including exclusive interviews and features.

UNIVERSAL PARKS: Universal Orlando’s NBC Sports Grill & Brew will offer a season-long special SNF menu, featuring football-themed food items and drink specials.

