NBCUNIVERSAL WINS 6 SPORTS EMMY AWARDS

Published May 21, 2024 11:18 PM

NBC Sports’ Drew Esocoff (Silver Circle), Fred Gaudelli (Silver Circle) and John Gilmartin (Gold Circle) Earn Special Recognition from the Academy

GOLF Channel’s Unredeemable: The Story of Alex Fourie Wins Two Sports Emmys

Noah Eagle Wins Sports Emmy after Opening Season of Big Ten Saturday Night

NBC Sports’ Notre Dame Football: What Would You Fight For? Wins For Outstanding Public Service Content

Telemundo Deportes’ Andrés Cantor Wins Sixth Sports Emmy; 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Wins for Outstanding Show in Spanish

NEW YORK, NY – May 21, 2024 – NBCUniversal tonight won six Sports Emmy Awards for excellence in sports television production. The awards were presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Home of Jazz at Lincoln Center.

In addition, longtime NBC Sports production leaders Drew Esocoff, Fred Gaudelli, and John Gilmartin earned special recognition for “individuals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades for 25 or 50 years.”

Gilmartin received Gold Circle honors for 50 years of exemplary service. Esocoff and Gaudelli, who worked together on NBC’s Sunday Night Football and ABC’s Monday Night Football for 21 years, earned Silver Circle honors for more than a quarter century of excellence.

GOLF Channel’s Unredeemable: The Story of Alex Fourie won two Sports Emmys in long feature categories. The feature chronicles Alex Fourie, an adaptive golfer who as a seven-year-old was described as unredeemable on a Ukrainian state document, but through adoption, love and perseverance found redemption and purpose.

Telemundo Deportes’ Andres Cantor won his sixth Sports Emmy for Outstanding On-Air Sports Personality in Spanish, punctuated by his match-calling for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. In addition, Telemundo Deportes’ earned a Sports Emmy for its 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup studio show.

Noah Eagle won for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On Air for his play-by-play on the debut season of Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock. Eagle also called an NFL regular season game and an NFL Wild Card Playoff Game last season on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports was also honored for Outstanding Public Service Content for Notre Dame Football: What Would You Fight For?, a series of halftime segments on NBC Sports’ Notre Dame Football presentations.

The list of NBC Sports winners is as follows:

  • Outstanding Long Feature: Unredeemable (GOLF Channel)
  • Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air: Noah Eagle (NBC/Peacock)
  • Outstanding Editing – Long Form: Unredeemable (GOLF Channel)
  • Outstanding Public Service Content: Notre Dame Football: What Would You Fight For? (NBC)
  • Outstanding Studio Show in Spanish: 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup (Telemundo)
  • Outstanding On-Air Personality in Spanish: Andrés Cantor (Telemundo)

—NBC SPORTS—