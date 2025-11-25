NO. 2 INDIANA VISITS PURDUE IN PRIMETIME ON BLACK FRIDAY AND NO. 19 USC HOSTS UCLA ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT, HEADLINING COLLEGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE ACROSS NBC AND PEACOCK

Heisman Hopeful Fernando Mendoza Leads 12-0 Indiana, as Hoosiers Aim to Complete First Unbeaten Regular Season Big Ten College Countdown Begins Friday Night at 7 p.m. ET with Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

QB Jordan Maiava Leads No. 19 USC Against Crosstown Rival on Big Ten Saturday Night; Coverage Begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET with Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

52nd Annual Bayou Classic this Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 25, 2025 – NBC Sports presents three college football games this holiday week with three in-state rivalries, headlined by the Associated Press No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers and Heisman hopeful quarterback Fernando Mendoza visiting the Purdue Boilermakers this Friday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Pre-game coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

On Big Ten Saturday Night, the No. 19 USC Trojans and quarterback Jordan Maiava host the UCLA Bruins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins Saturday with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Also on Saturday, Grambling State and Southern face off in the 52nd annual Bayou Classic at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: No. 2 Indiana at Purdue

In primetime on Friday, Mendoza and No. 2 Indiana (11-0) host Purdue (2-9) at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock from Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Pregame coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET. With a win, Indiana would complete its first unbeaten regular season in program history.

In-state rivals Indiana and Purdue have more than a century of history dating to their first meeting in 1891. Since then, the schools have played each other 126 times (annually since 1920), with Purdue leading the all-time series, 77-43-6. Since 1925, the Old Oaken Bucket has gone to the winner of the yearly matchup. Indiana won last year’s contest, 66-0.

Indiana, coming off a bye week, defeated Wisconsin, 31-7, in their most recent game on Nov. 15. Mendoza, who is tied for the most passing touchdowns in the country (30) and ranks third in passer rating (184.8), threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Charlie Becker had a game-high 108 receiving yards and a touchdown in the conference victory.

Purdue, also coming off a bye week, fell to Washington, 49-13, in their most recent game on Nov. 15. QB Malachi Singleton threw for 150 yards and a touchdown, while WR Nitro Tuggle had three receptions for 57 yards and a score.

Indiana-Purdue will be called by Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (sidelines). Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten Saturday Night, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: UCLA at No. 19 USC

Big Ten Saturday Night features No. 19 USC (8-3) hosting UCLA (3-8) in a crosstown battle at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. Pre-game coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET.

USC fell to then-No. 7 Oregon, 42-27, on the road on Saturday. Maiava passed for 306 yards and three touchdowns. WR Makai Lemon, who ranks third in the country in receiving yards (1,124) and sixth in receptions (78), had seven receptions for 34 yards and two touchdowns. Lemon also threw his first career touchdown pass, a 24-yard score to fellow WR Tanook Hines, who had a season- and game-high 141 receiving yards. Lemon is the first USC receiver to throw a touchdown pass since Tyler Vaughns in 2018.

UCLA fell to Washington, 48-14, last week on Big Ten Saturday Night. WR Mikey Matthews led the Bruins with 38 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Longtime conference foes, USC and UCLA shared the L.A. Coliseum from 1929 to 1981. USC leads the all-time series, 51-34-7, and won last year’s matchup, 19-13.

UCLA at USC will be called by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: The Bayou Classic: Southern vs. Grambling State

The Southern Jaguars take on the Grambling State Tigers in the 52nd annual Bayou Classic at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., this Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

In last season’s meeting, Southern topped Grambling, 24-14, and holds the all-time series lead, 27-24, since the series began in 1974.

The traditional Thanksgiving weekend rivalry will be called by Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst), and Lewis Johnson (sidelines). Halftime of Saturday’s game will include a presentation of the Battle of the Bands, the celebrated tradition between the Southern and Grambling State marching bands.

Big Ten College Countdown

NBC Sports’ College Countdown studio show begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock leading into Indiana-Purdue on Friday and UCLA-USC on Saturday. The Big Ten College Countdown team on Black Friday features host Ahmed Fareed in studio alongside analysts Joshua Perry, Matt Cassel, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach, with analyst Chris Simms joining on Saturday. Host Jordan Cornette and analysts Matt Cassel, who played at USC from 2001-2004, and Michael Robinson will join from on-site at the Coliseum on Saturday. John Fanta will provide game break updates on both days.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

