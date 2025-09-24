NO. 3 PENN STATE HOSTS NO. 6 OREGON IN ANNUAL “WHITE OUT” GAME ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT THIS SATURDAY AT 7:30 PM ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Unbeatens Oregon (4-0) and Penn State (3-0) Meet in Rematch of 2024 Big Ten Championship Game

Saturday’s Coverage Begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 3 p.m. ET ahead of Undefeated No. 11 Indiana Visiting Iowa at 3:30 p.m. ET, Both Exclusively on Peacock

Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET Leads into Blockbuster AP-Top 6 Matchup of Oregon-Penn State at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Oregon-Penn State Continues Massive Live Event Weekend Across NBC and Peacock with 45th Ryder Cup from Friday-Sunday and Packers-Cowboys on SNF

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 24, 2025 – The Associated Press-ranked No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) host the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (4-0) in Penn State’s annual “White Out” game on Big Ten Saturday Night, this Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday’s coverage kicks off with the unbeaten No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes at 3:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Big Ten Saturday Night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State

No. 3 Penn State hosts No. 6 Oregon at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa., on Big Ten Saturday Night, this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with live coverage beginning with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET. Saturday’s game is a rematch of the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game in which the Ducks defeated the Nittany Lions, 45-37. This will be the sixth all-time meeting between Oregon and Penn State (Penn State leads the series, 3-2) and the first regular season matchup since a 22-14 Oregon win on October 3, 1964.

The annual Penn State “White Out” Game began in 2004 when the entire student section wore white t-shirts to the team’s game against Purdue. Three years later, in 2007, it expanded to the entire stadium in a crucial win over Notre Dame. It’s now a tradition in one of the most electric atmospheres in college football.

The Nittany Lions (3-0), who were on a bye this past weekend, defeated the Villanova Wildcats, 52-6, on September 13, led by running back Nick Singleton’s 84 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Drew Allar threw for 209 yards and a touchdown, while running back Kaytron Allen added 86 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win.

Oregon (4-0) defeated in-state rival Oregon State Beavers, 41-7, last Saturday. Quarterback Dante Moore threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns, while wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. recorded three receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Kenyon Sadiq hauled in four receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Oregon-Penn State will be called from Beaver Stadium by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock: No. 11 Indiana at Iowa

The No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers visit the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Ia., this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, with live coverage beginning with Big Ten College Countdown at 3 p.m. ET.

Indiana (4-0) defeated then-No. 9 Illinois, 63-10, on Big Ten Saturday Night last week. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza threw for 267 yards and five touchdowns, while running back Khobie Martin had 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Mendoza currently leads Division I FBS quarterbacks with 14 passing touchdowns on the season.

Iowa defeated Rutgers, 38-28, on the road last Friday as wide receiver Kaden Wetjen recorded a special teams touchdown for the second straight week after returning the game’s opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Mark Gronowski threw for 186 yards and added 55 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the win.

Indiana-Iowa will be called by Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Phil Simms (analyst), and Caroline Pineda (sidelines). Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten College Countdown

NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown studio show begins at 3 p.m. ET (Peacock) and 7 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock) leading into Indiana-Iowa and Oregon-Penn State, respectively. The Big Ten College Countdown team features host Ahmed Fareed in studio alongside analysts Chris Simms and Joshua Perry, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach. Jordan Cornette hosts on-site in University Park with analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson. John Fanta provides game break updates.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

MASSIVE MATCHUPS ALL WEEKEND -- LIVE ON NBC & PEACOCK :

RYDER CUP (Europe vs. U.S.), TOP TEN 10 CLASH IN BIG TEN (No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 3 Penn State), PACKERS-COWBOYS ON SNF

NBC Sports is set to present a momentous weekend with three must-see events across NBC and Peacock. It begins with extensive live coverage of golf’s 45th Ryder Cup, the biennial international men’s golf competition, from the iconic Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y., this Friday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Sept. 28, with over 100 hours of coverage across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network. On Saturday, Sept. 27, No. 3 Penn State host No. 6 Oregon in the Nittany Lions’ annual White Out Game – one of college football’s most storied traditions – in an AP-ranked Top 10 showdown with live coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The weekend’s action is capped with All-Pro defensive end Micah Parsons’ return to Dallas after being traded last month to Green Bay when the Packers visit the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Sept. 28, at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts :

Rushing the Field with Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry presented by Xfinity returns for its second season with new episodes every Thursday morning and Saturday night. Auerbach and Perry will break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Each week’s episode will also air on NBC Sports NOW FAST Channel on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ 2025 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date:



Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Sat., Sept. 27

3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 27

7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Penn State

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Oct. 4

3:30 p.m.

Boise State at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Oct. 4

7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio State

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Oct. 11

3:30 p.m.

N.C. State at Notre Dame

Peacock

Sat., Oct. 18

7:30 p.m.

USC at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 8

7:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 22

3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Fri., Nov. 28

7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue

NBC, Peacock



The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

In addition to Big Ten football, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

To learn more about how to watch Big Ten Football on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

