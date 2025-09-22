NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF GOLF’S 45th RYDER CUP BEGINS THIS WEEK FROM BETHPAGE BLACK COURSE IN NEW YORK ACROSS NBC, USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK

More Than 100 Hours of Live Tournament and Studio Coverage; Friday Tournament Coverage Live on USA Network, Saturday/Sunday Live on NBC and Peacock

Golf Central Live From the Ryder Cup Begins Today at 3 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

Coverage Features Most-Ever Cameras at a Ryder Cup on U.S. Soil and Technological Enhancements Including Record Number of Drones; Peacock to Livestream Featured Match Coverage All Three Days

“I think it’s the greatest setting of a stage for a Ryder Cup that we’ve ever seen.” – Dan Hicks on the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black

STAMFORD, Conn. – September 22, 2025 – NBC Sports’ comprehensive coverage of golf’s 45th Ryder Cup across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, begins this Friday, September 26, through Sunday, September 28, from Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y. Coverage begins this afternoon with Golf Central Live From the Ryder Cup at 3 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

NBC Sports will present coverage from the Ryder Cup’s first tee shot to the final putt, featuring more than 100 hours of coverage including live tournament coverage, featured groups coverage on Peacock, and Golf Central Live From the Ryder Cup studio coverage.

NBC Sports’ 2025 Ryder Cup production will include the most cameras ever put into the field for a Ryder Cup on U.S. soil , featuring a record three drones, multiple bunker cams, broadcast booth cameras, and cameras from the practice area to the first tee to capture players’ every step as they walk to their opening tee shot. For the first time at a Ryder Cup, NBC Sports will also utilize Trackman at all 18 tee boxes.

Coverage will also include live featured matches on Peacock all three competition days.

The Ryder Cup, one of the most pressure-packed events in all of sports, features Team USA vs. Team Europe:



U.S. Team

European Team

Keegan Bradley (captain)

Luke Donald (captain)

Sam Burns

Ludvig Åberg

Patrick Cantlay

Matt Fitzpatrick

Bryson DeChambeau

Tommy Fleetwood

Harris English

Tyrrell Hatton

Ben Griffin

Rasmus Højgaard

Russell Henley

Viktor Hovland

Collin Morikawa

Shane Lowry

Xander Schauffele

Robert MacIntyre

J.J. Spaun

Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm

Justin Thomas

Justin Rose

Cameron Young

Sepp Straka



Throughout tournament coverage, NBC Sports’ announce team will feature analysis from American (Notah Begay III and Brad Faxon) and European (Paul McGinley and Nick Faldo) voices, breaking down the action and providing context from the vantage point of both teams and fanbases.

NBC Sports’ announce team includes:

Play-by-Play/Analyst Pairings



Dan Hicks , Brad Faxon , Paul McGinley

, , Terry Gannon, Notah Begay III, Nick Faldo

Holes Announcers



Terry Gannon, Steve Sands

On-Course Reporters



Jim “Bones” Mackay, Smylie Kaufman, Curt Byrum

Interviews



Cara Banks, Damon Hack, Anna Jackson, Tim Barter

How To Watch – Friday, September 26 – Sunday, September 28 (all times ET)



TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Date

USA Network

NBC/Peacock *

Friday, Sept. 26

7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 28

Noon – 6 p.m.



*Note: All live coverage on NBC streams on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app

GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE RYDER CUP

NBC Sports will surround the 45th Ryder Cup this week with comprehensive live studio coverage on Golf Central Live From the Ryder Cup on GOLF Channel. Live From will also carry live coverage of the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, hosted by NBC’s Carson Daly and Kira K. Dixon. Tuesday-Thursday coverage will also include live on-course segments with Johnson Wagner, featuring interviews with competitors and captains and hole-by-hole breakdowns.

Broadcast Team



Host : Rich Lerner / Damon Hack / Anna Jackson

: / Analyst : Brandel Chamblee / Paul McGinley / Notah Begay III / Paige Mackenzie / Arron Oberholser / Mark Rolfing / Johnson Wagner

: / / / Reporter/Contributor: Jaime Diaz / Kira K. Dixon / Rex Hoggard / Ryan Lavner / Todd Lewis / Eamon Lynch

Date

Golf Central - Live From the Ryder Cup *

Monday, Sept. 22

3–4 p.m. / 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 23

8 a.m. – 6 p.m. / 6–8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 24

8 a.m. – 6 p.m. / 6–8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 25

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. / 4–7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26

6–8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

6–8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 28

6–9 p.m.

*all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play



Below are highlights from NBC Sports’ media conference call last week. For the full transcript, click here.

Dan Hicks on the Ryder Cup at Bethpage: “We’ve had some good hype leading into so many of them through the years. Kiawah back in ’91, which I was not part of that broadcast, certainly had a vibe, but this one I really think has more pre-match storylines, which has set it up for the greatest one ever. I know that sounds like a hype line, but I really believe it has been set up better than any other Ryder Cup that I can think of…It’s all unfolding into what I think will go down as the wildest, wildest venue in Ryder Cup history.”

Brad Faxon on the rivalry at the Ryder Cup: “I can tell you from the crowds, playing in 2002, there’s nothing quite like a Long Island sports crowd. I’ve been a Red Sox fan my whole life, and seeing the rivalry against the Yankees, I see something like that, this European team and the U.S. Team. There’s a huge rivalry. I love how the Europeans come together, but I also think Scottie Scheffler...it’s incredible how well he’s played.”

Paul McGinley on the European team: “Looking forward to the challenge ahead. We feel we’ve got a very good team. Eleven of the 12 players who were in Rome have made the team again. Experience is obviously going to be important in what would be an electric atmosphere… That’s what we’re anticipating. That’s what we’re getting ready for, and looking forward to it. It’s going to be absolutely terrific.”

Jim “Bones” Mackay: “I would love if things look really close as we head into Sunday, if the two captains, Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald, who are close friends, could find 60 seconds for themselves and for the good of the game, maybe find a way to see that Rory and Scottie play each other in singles on Sunday. I think at a close Ryder Cup that would basically bring the house down in terms of the excitement that everyone sees around the play there on Sunday, and of course, a close competition.”

Smylie Kaufman on potential X-factors for each team: “I would say Ben Griffin from the U.S. side could be a complete X-factor for this team. This guy walks around with confidence. I think he’s a budding star…From the European side, I think Robert MacIntyre. He’s been a player who’s really impressed me throughout this entire year.”

