NOTES & QUOTES FROM 2025 WEEK 5 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 5, 2025 – NBC Sports’ coverage of Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season continued tonight from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., with Football Night in America leading into coverage of Patriots-Bills on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock.

Maria Taylor hosted FNIA from NBC Sports’ Studio 3 in Stamford, Conn. She was joined by former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl Champion Devin McCourty, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, NFL Insider Mike Florio, and fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry. Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy and two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison joined co-host Jac Collinsworth at the site of the game.

FNIA included Devin McCourty’s sit-down interview with Bills QB Josh Allen, Rodney Harrison speaking pregame with Patriots QB Drake Maye, Tony Dungy and Harrison’s sit-down interview with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, and more.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) are calling tonight’s game.

Following are highlights from tonight’s Week 5 edition of Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock :

ON BILLS

Dungy on if the Bills are the best team in the AFC: “I’m going to say yes. They are playing the best football right now, but that is a question that needs to be answered because they haven’t played the best against top competition and their run defense is still suspect. I want to see them get tested tonight and do well.”

Dungy on the Bills: “They key word for me is balance. I think the secret sauce has actually been (running back) James Cook. He is running the football both inside and outside, taking pressure off Josh Allen so that he doesn’t have to do everything.”

ON PATRIOTS

Harrison on Patriots QB Drake Maye in his second year: “He looks comfortable. His personality is starting to come out and to me that means he’s playing with a lot of confidence. Head coach Mike Vrabel wanted him to step up and be a leader and I think he’s done a good job of that.”

Harrison on Patriots OL Will Campbell: “I like Will Campbell. He’s been solid. He’ll be matched up against Joey Bosa tonight and they feel very confident in him. They don’t feel like they have to use an extra tight end. They don’t have to chip him. I’m looking forward to this matchup.”

Vrabel to Dungy and Harrison on developing players: “Improving a player from where he is at, to hopefully where he gets, that is all the satisfaction that I need. For me, my connection is getting out there on the practice field with them. When the people you love tell you that you need to do something differently, you think about it.”

Harrison on the energy in New England: “It was a different feeling. When we walked in, it started with (Patriots owner) Mr. (Bob) Kraft. Mr. Kraft talked to us for about 30 minutes. He seemed different. He didn’t seem stressed out. He was very optimistic, very positive. The guys in that locker room, they weren’t walking around on eggshells. They were free, excited and really optimistic about the season.”

ON BRONCOS

McCourty on the Broncos: “I was impressed by Denver playing against the Eagles, who we’ve seen all year haven’t been playing their best ball. But, they usually finish the game and make the plays. Whether it was (Courtland) Sutton making a big play or a costly penalty happening against the Eagles, I was impressed by this young Denver team saying, ‘We’re in the driver’s seat, time to put our foot to the pedal and win the game.’”

ON EAGLES

Garrett on the Eagles: “Philly did not finish. I loved their approach coming into this game. They threw the ball early and were dominant doing it. The reason you do that is to get ahead, then you hand it to #26 (Saquon Barkley)...He had six carries today. You have to get him the ball and that’s how you’ll finish games.”

McCourty on the Eagles offense: “The Eagles offense looks like they are asleep in the second half or late in the games all throughout this season. They have to wake up and make some adjustments and keep scoring.”

ON RAVENS

McCourty on the Ravens: “This week they’re booking vacations. They know right now that vacation is going to start in January...It’s a wrap. Baltimore, if you want to vacation with me, I’m free.”

Garrett on the Ravens: “The thing that bothered me the most about the Ravens was there was no fight. There was no competitiveness. They didn’t battle, scratch, claw like the team that we are used to seeing for the past 30 years. They have to recapture that as they get their guys back.”

ON BUCANEERS AND SEAHAWKS

Simms on Tampa Bay WR Emeka Egbuka and Seattle WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: “This was a fun game to watch and these two are stars right in front of our eyes.”

ON SAINTS

McCourty on the Saints Defense: “Five straight take aways on five possessions for this New Orleans defense. They were all over the Giants. The Giants were like Oprah, ‘You get a takeaway. You get a takeaway. You get a takeaway.’”

