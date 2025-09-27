NOTES & QUOTES FROM THE 45TH RYDER CUP: DAY 2 AFTERNOON SESSION ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“The absolute finest performance I’ve ever seen from a team. This European Team’s performance is equivalent to what Tiger Woods did at the 2000 U.S. Open...What we saw yesterday & today is unprecedented.” - Brandel Chamblee on Golf Central’s Live From the Ryder Cup

“Fleetwood and Rose played one of the best four-ball matches we’ve seen in Ryder Cup history.” – Dan Hicks

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 27, 2025 – NBC Sports’ coverage of the 45th Ryder Cup continued today from Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y., with the afternoon four-ball session on NBC and Peacock. The Europeans lead the Ryder Cup by a score of 11 ½ -4 ½ following Saturday’s play.

Coverage continues tomorrow, Sunday, Sept. 28, at Noon ET live on NBC and Peacock with the singles matches. Golf Central Live From the Ryder Cup provides post-round coverage on GOLF Channel. For NBC Sports’ complete coverage schedule, click here.

Click here for highlights from this morning’s coverage.

How To Watch – Sunday, September 28 (all times ET)



Date

NBC/Peacock *

Sunday, Sept. 28

Noon – 6 p.m.



*Note: All live coverage on NBC streams on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock

ON EUROPEAN PERFORMANCE

Brandel Chamblee on Golf Central’s Live From the Ryder Cup: “What we saw today was the absolute finest performance I have ever seen from a team. I think this European team’s performance is the equivalent of what Tiger Woods did in 2000 at the U.S. Open. Tiger Woods was minus-12 and Miguel Angel Jimenez and Ernie Els were three-over. Would you say that they played poorly? You would not. They played great. It was just that we saw something that was unprecedented. What we saw yesterday and what we saw today was unprecedented. Not only do they have the largest lead ever, they are doing it on foreign soil. What they did yesterday was dominate. Today, the United States came back with foursomes performance that was equal to what Europe did yesterday, and it was the best foursome performance I had ever seen from a team ever. But what Europe did was they upped their game even over yesterday. Yesterday, Europe was minus-16 in the foursomes. I’ve never heard of that. I’ve never seen that. This morning, the U.S. was minus-16 in the foursomes, it was just that Europe was minus-22. In the afternoon in best ball, Europe was minus-34 and the U.S. was minus-31...what we saw was an absolute inspired European Team.”

Paul McGinley on the European team: “This is the seventh time that I’ve been involved directly with a team…and I have to say, that’s the best I’ve ever seen. Over the first few days, that’s the best performance I’ve ever seen. The resilience that these guys have shown, the character they’ve shown on top of a brilliant golf game, is just phenomenal. I don’t think America had a chance the way that we’ve played.”

Rich Lerner on the European’s dominance at the Ryder Cup: “This one looks like a Big Apple bust.”

Chamblee: “Back-to-back days, I’ve never seen anything like it…If you’re an American fan, if you’re an American player, you’re probably a little bit demoralized. But step back, think about it for a moment. You’re watching the greatest performance of any team since it became continental Europe-the United States, going back more than 40-someodd years.”

Lerner: “They have a chance, if they finish this off tomorrow in style, to be regarded as one of the two or three greatest Ryder Cup teams on either side in the history of the Ryder Cup going back to 1927…We’re headed in that direction.”

Chamblee on the fans at Bethpage Black Course: “It wasn’t just a formidable foe in the players that they were up against, it was a formidable foe in the fans that they were up against. It was funny: the more profane the fans got, the more insane the quality of play Europe got.”

Chamblee on the European team’s ability to respond: “If I just got up today, I would think this was a replay of yesterday in terms of Europe having the answer. Every time the United States did something great and threw something at them, Europe had the answer.”

McGinley: “Like two heavyweight boxers in the ring, and no matter how hard you punch us, we just punch you back a little bit harder. Time and again…This scoreboard is about the brilliance of Europe. It’s not about poor American play, it’s not about poor captaincy decisions. It’s about incredible resilience, strength, and performance from the European team.”

Brad Faxon on the European team: “It’s the execution in the most important of times during these matches. It’s not just random shots.”

McGinley: “Great match players seize moments. First of all, they recognize them, secondly they seize them.”

Dan Hicks on the Europeans’ strong play: “They’ve just taken the soul out of the American crowd.”

ON AMERICAN PERFORMANCE

Keegan Bradley to Todd Lewis on what he’s going to tell the team: “28-3. I was at that Super Bowl (LI featuring the Patriots’ 34-28 comeback win), I watched it. What a cool thing to live in, live in person.”

McGinley on the Americans’ putting: “They’re putting under pressure. There’s a big, big difference when you have to make them and you’re behind in terms of the point total. It’s a difficult place to be putting from psychologically.”

McGinley on the U.S. heading into Sunday: “After Medinah, I’m never going to discount anything when it comes to a Ryder Cup.”

ON DECHAMBEAU/SCHEFFLER VS. FLEETWOOD/ROSE

Hicks on Fleetwood and Rose’s win: “Fleetwood and Rose played one of the best four-ball matches we’ve seen in Ryder Cup history.”

Faxon on DeChambeau and Scheffler: “They shot nine-under par and lost on the 16th hole. You can’t play much better than they did…The Europeans are just exceptional.”

Hicks on Rose’s birdie on No. 15: “Locked in, focused, fired up, and absolutely unbeatable.”

McGinley on Rose’s leadership: “It’s not kind of a Braveheart kind of leadership the way that Rory McIlroy or Shane Lowry would be, but it’s a quiet intelligence about how he does things. There’s no doubt in time, in the future, he will be an excellent captain. He’s certainly in the mold of players that will evolve into European captains.”

Faxon: “If I were you, I’d never let anybody else captain the team except Luke Donald (laughs).”

McGinley on Fleetwood following his approach shot on No. 10 to a foot: “What a comeback from Fleetwood after missing a short putt on No. 9. You talk about the steel of this European team – to reset after a little bit of a mistake on the previous hole, coming straight back and doing that.”

Faxon on Scheffler’s approach on No. 10 hitting the pin and bouncing off the green: “Oh what a bad break! Unbelievable...it almost dunked. What a terrible break.”

Terry Gannon: “You know nothing is going right when that happens.”

McGinley on Fleetwood’s long birdie putt on No. 13: “Unbelievable. Psychologically, so important for the team. Fleetwood and Rose are taking down America’s best two players in Scheffler and DeChambeau…Every single time it’s been put up to Europe, they’ve had answers. It’s quite extraordinary.”

Smylie Kaufman before DeChambeau’s approach shot on No. 15: “It’s never a good feeling when you feel like you have to hole-out from the fairway to win holes.”

Faxon: “It’s felt like that the entire round. It’s been deflating.”

Hicks on DeChambeau’s second shot on the par-5 4th hole en route to an eagle: “That’s the kind of firepower that Keegan Bradley was hoping for and expecting from DeChambeau…DeChambeau is a different kind of player. Just built for this kind of stage and he needs more moments like that, and he needs to spread that kind of magic around to his teammates.”

ON THOMAS/YOUNG VS. LOWRY/MCILROY

McGinley on Lowry and McIlroy’s 2 up win after facing issues with the crowd: “That was a tough day for Lowry and McIlroy. There was a lot of abuse out there, there was a lot of talking, the police got involved…I do think that in the long term, when they look back on it tonight and have a cold beer, they are going to say, ‘You know what? That was something different.’ That was something very, very different that will serve them both for them in the long term.”

Rory McIlroy to Anna Jackson on if the crowd took it too far today: “When you play an away Ryder Cup, it’s really, really challenging. It’s not for me to say -- people can be their own judge with whether they took it too far or not, I’m just proud of us for being able to win today with what we had to go through.”

Hicks on Lowry and McIlroy: “In the end, they didn’t get out of their games, and they stayed focused enough to win the match. That was incredible.”

McGinley: “We were ready for this hostile environment and that’s what the preparation has been about for 18 months. I’m not joking. I’ve never seen the level of detail that Luke (Donald) has gone with everybody in the back-room team to prepare the players for the mental challenge that this would be.”

Jim “Bones” Mackay on Thomas missing the green on No. 13: “That is about as bad a shot as you will ever see JT hit from inside 100 yards.”

ON SCHAUFFELE/SPAUN VS. RAHM/STRAKA

Faxon on Spaun’s match-clinching putt on No. 18: “So proud of J.J. Spaun and what he’s been able to do…to lift his career. What a guy, what a player and what a season.”

McGinley on Rahm’s ability to answer in match play: “When his two opponents hit it in close, he would have expected that. Great match players expect the unexpected.”

ON BURNS/CANTLAY VS. FITZPATRICK/HATTON

Hicks following Fitzpatrick’s long birdie make on No. 10: “It’s almost as if they’re destined to do it.”

Faxon: “Yeah, but there has been a plan for two years to do that too...”

Hicks: “To make every putt you look at?”

