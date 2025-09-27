NOTES & QUOTES FROM THE 45TH RYDER CUP: DAY 2 MORNING SESSION ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“They’re just flawless in this foursomes format.” – Jim “Bones” Mackay on the European Team

“A calamity…You’re World No. 1, it was a pressure shot, and you missed the backboard on that one.” – Nick Faldo on Scottie Scheffler’s approach shot on No. 18

“That might be one of the best chip-ins I have ever seen in my life.” – Smylie Kaufman on Jon Rahm’s chip-in on No. 8

“Just a great feeling when you can dig that deep and you pull it off. What a magical moment.” –Faldo on Viktor Hovland’s par putt on No. 17

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 27, 2025 – NBC Sports’ coverage of the 45th Ryder Cup continued today from Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y., with the morning foursomes session on NBC and Peacock. The Europeans, who won this morning’s session 3-1, lead the Ryder Cup by a score of 8 ½ -3 ½.

ON DAY 2

Gannon on Europe’s 3-1 win: “It has been total dominance by Europe so far.”

Begay III: “They hit big putts at the right moments and every time the U.S. had them back on their heels, they fought their way out and they seemingly pulled all of the right strings in producing another great session.”

Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay on the European team’s start this morning: “The amount of pressure that the European duos are putting on the Americans out here is staggering. They’re just flawless in this foursomes format.”

Begay III: “It’s almost as if the Americans feel at times that they have to make birdies just to tie holes and it’s hard to feel like you can make up ground or take the lead in these matches when the other side is just coming at you so hard.”

Begay III: “It feels like every time the U.S. hits a good shot, Europe answers with an even better one.”

ON DECHAMBEAU/YOUNG VS. FITZPATRICK/ÅBERG

Begay III on DeChambeau’s opening drive: “It’s the best club in his bag, and it’s the one club that can get this team motivated and inspired to play some exceptional golf today, which is going to be required.”

Begay III on Young following the U.S.’ 4&2 win: “It was a great move by Keegan Bradley to make the switch and put Young in here instead of Justin Thomas today. Played the right card there.”

ON ENGLISH/MORIKAWA VS. FLEETWOOD/MCILROY

Begay III on Fleetwood and McIlroy: “They just don’t lose their focus, they keep the gas down.”

Sands on Fleetwood following his par putt on No. 7: “The performances that some of the Europeans are putting on is incredible...Tommy Fleetwood is playing out of his mind right now.”

Begay III on the pairing of English and Morikawa: “Captain Bradley sticking with this strategy of sending English and Morikawa back out there much to the dismay of many people who thought that was a weak pairing to send out after having such a poor performance in the opening session.”

ON SCHAUFFELE/CANTLAY VS. RAHM/HATTON

Begay III on Cantlay: “He has really been the most reliable player for the U.S. over the last couple of Ryder Cups and it’s a nice thing to have...Unfortunately, Europe has about four of those guys.”

Smylie Kaufman before Rahm chipped in for birdie on No. 8: “This is a ten out of ten on the difficulty scale.”

Begay III on Rahm’s hole out: “How do you expect your opponent to make a shot like that?”

Faldo: “It’s the pitch shot of the week.”

Kaufman: “I’m still in disbelief from that eighth hole. That might be one of the best chip-ins I have ever seen in my life from Jon Rahm…It was insane, the hands that he showed back there. Sevy (Ballesteros) would have been proud of that one…I felt pretty confident that the Americans would have been up one heading to nine. All of a sudden, they’re one down.”

Begay III on Schauffele: “It’s so much more apparent when you’re struggling in this setting because he’s having to make crucial putts and not even giving them a chance to go in.”

ON HENLEY/SCHEFFLER VS. HOVLAND/MACINTYRE

Begay III on Henley-Scheffler: “They’re looking so much better together today, and I think that is because they switched the tee-off order with Scheffler hitting the evens and Henley on the odds.”

Gannon on Hovland’s par putt on No. 17: “The putt you think about as a kid at the Ryder Cup! What a putt from Hovland.”

Faldo: “Just a great feeling when you can dig that deep and you pull it off. What a magical moment for him.”

Faldo on Scheffler’s approach shot on No. 18: “A calamity. What was that? You get that weird feeling in your gut and you just can’t make a follow-through…I’m still in shock from that wedge shot…You’re World No. 1, it was a pressure shot, and you missed the backboard on that one, didn’t you?”

Begay III: “I think that was a little thin with a little dose of hosel in there.”

