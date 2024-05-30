NOVAK DJOKOVIC, IGA ŚWIĄTEK & COCO GAUFF HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE 2024 ROLAND-GARROS TENNIS COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND ON NBC & PEACOCK

Exclusive Paris Night Sessions Live on Peacock this Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, at 3 p.m. ET; Live Weekend Coverage Begins Saturday and Sunday at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock

Women’s Final on Saturday, June 8, & Men’s Final on Sunday, June 9, Live on NBC and Peacock

New Episode of The French Connection, NBC Sports and Racquet’s Digital Series Hosted by Rennae Stubbs and Sam Querrey, Available Now

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 30, 2024 – NBC Sports’ live coverage of 2024 Roland-Garros matches continues this weekend with rounds three and four from Paris, France, on NBC and Peacock.

Coverage this weekend begins Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, live at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will present exclusive Paris night sessions live Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET each day.

Headlining the men’s draw is World No. 1 and defending Roland-Garros champion Novak Djokovic, winner of a men’s record 24 Grand Slam singles titles, including three French Open championships (2016, 2021, 2023). Djokovic defeated Roberto Carballés Baena in the second round.

Joining Djokovic in the third round of the men’s field are World No. 2 Jannik Sinner, who topped Richard Gasquet in straight sets yesterday, and World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, the 21-year-old star who has won the U.S. Open (2022) and Wimbledon (2023) and fell to Djokovic in last year’s Roland-Garros semifinals. World No. 4 Alexander Zverev, who defeated 14-time Roland-Garros champion and 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal in round one, advanced to round three with a victory over David Goffin earlier today.

On the women’s side, the field is headlined by World No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam winner Iga Świątek of Poland, who has won the Roland-Garros title three of the past four years (2020, 2022, 2023), and World No. 2 and two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka. Świątek who can become the fourth woman to win four French Opens in the Open Era (since 1968) joining Chris Evert (seven titles), Steffi Graf (six) and Justine Henin (four), defeated former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka yesterday in round two after saving a match point.

World No. 3 and 2022 Roland-Garros runner-up Coco Gauff, who won her first major title at last summer’s U.S. Open, highlights a strong field of American women in Paris after winning both of her round one and two matches in straight sets. 2020 French open finalist Sofia Kenin upset World No. 23 Caroline Garcia yesterday to advance to round three, along with World No. 12 Madison Keys and World No. 24 Emma Navarro.

Noah Eagle serves as NBC Sports’ Roland-Garros play-by-play announcer alongside analysts Mary Carillo and John McEnroe, who teamed to win the mixed doubles title at the 1977 French Open. McEnroe is a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion.

In 2021, Peacock began exclusively live streaming a package of Roland-Garros middle weekend night sessions, expanding NBC Sports’ exclusive coverage of the Grand Slam event.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Premier League, U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Roland-Garros coverage on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com.

NBC Sports x Racquet: The French Connection Digital Series

NBC Sports and Racquet present a new digital series, The French Connection, focusing on the 2024 tennis crossover in Paris between Roland-Garros and the Paris Olympics. The show, hosted by six-time Grand Slam champion Rennae Stubbs and former World No. 11 Sam Querrey, will feature guest appearances and cover the latest headlines, biggest matches, and exciting names beginning with the run-up to the French Open all the way through the Olympics.

Click here to listen to the most recent episode, which includes a discussion on Rafael Nadal looking towards the 2024 Paris Olympics and more. On tonight’s episode of The French Connection, Stubbs and Querrey will be joined by special guest Andy Roddick, the former World No. 1 and 2003 U.S. Open champion.

NBC and Roland-Garros: In 1975, NBC became the first American television network to provide coverage of the French Open when the network signed a three-year deal with the French Tennis Federation. The tournament was covered by CBS from 1980-82 and returned to NBC in 1983, where it has remained since. This is NBC’s 42nd consecutive year televising the event.

Following is the schedule for NBC Sports’ Roland-Garros coverage:



Date Time (ET) Round Platform Sat., June 1 Noon Round 3 (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Sat., June 1 3 p.m. Round 3 – Night Session (LIVE) Peacock Sun., June 2 Noon Round 3 or 4 (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Sun., June 2 3 p.m. Round 3 or 4 – Night Session (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., June 6 11 a.m. Women’s Semifinals (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., June 6 11 a.m. Women’s Semifinals (LIVE ET) NBC Fri., June 7 11 a.m. Men’s Semifinals (LIVE) Peacock Fri., June 7 11 a.m. Men’s Semifinals (LIVE ET) NBC Sat., June 8 9 a.m. Women’s Final & Men’s Doubles Final (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Sun., June 9 9 a.m. Men’s Final (LIVE) NBC, Peacock

