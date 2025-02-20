OLYMPIC HURDLES GOLD MEDALISTS GRANT HOLLOWAY AND MASAI RUSSELL AND FELLOW 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC MEDALISTS KATIE MOON AND QUINCY WILSON HEADLINE 2025 USATF INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS SUNDAY AT 1 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Paris Olympic 110m Hurdles Gold Medalist Grant Holloway Has Not Lost a 60m Hurdles Race Since 2014

Leigh Diffey, Ato Boldon, Trey Hardee, Kara Goucher, and Lewis Johnson will Call the Meet from Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y.

2025 World Indoor Championships from Nanjing, China, Presented March 20-23 Across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 20, 2025 – Paris Olympic medalists Grant Holloway, Masai Russell, Katie Moon, and Quincy Wilson headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2025 USATF Indoor Championships from the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., this Sunday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Holloway, the Paris Olympic 110m hurdles gold medalist and 60m hurdles world record holder, has not lost a 60m hurdles race since 2014, when the three-time world champion was still in high school. He won three consecutive NCAA 60m hurdles titles during his time competing for Florida (2017-2019) and one national title in 2022 (the 60m hurdles is generally only contested during indoor season). Russell, the Paris Olympic 100m hurdles gold medalist, earned third at this meet last year and aims to win her first U.S. indoor national title after a breakout 2024 campaign.

Other notable U.S. stars expected to compete this weekend include two-time Olympic pole vault medalist Katie Moon, Paris Olympic 4x400m relay gold medalist and U.S. high school indoor 400m record holder Quincy Wilson, two-time 100m world medalist Trayvon Bromell, Paris Olympic long jump/triple jump bronze medalist Jasmine Moore, newly minted U.S. 800m indoor record holder Josh Hoey, two-time defending U.S. indoor 1500m champion Nikki Hiltz, 2022 800m indoor world champion and U.S. 800m indoor record holder Ajee’ Wilson, and Paris Olympic 1500m fifth-place finisher Hobbs Kessler, who ran a then-World No. 2 all-time indoor mile time of 3:46.90 in the prestigious Wanamaker Mile at the Millrose Games earlier this month.

This weekend’s national championship serves as a selection event for the 2025 World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, on March 20-23. The top two athletes in each event will be selected to represent the United States, provided that those athletes have met the World Athletics entry standard or have a high enough world ranking within the qualification window. Athletes can also earn a spot at the World Indoor Championships by virtue of winning the 2019, 2020, or 2025 World Indoor Tour for that respective event (2019 and 2020 winners are subject to be in the best 50 world top performances of 2024).

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey will call the event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon, 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee, and two-time Olympian Kara Goucher. Lewis Johnson will serve as reporter.

NBC Sports’ 2025 indoor track & field schedule will finish with the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, presented on March 20-23.

