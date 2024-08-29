PARIS 2024 PARALYMPIC GAMES OPENING WEEKEND LIVE COVERAGE PRESENTED ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, AND CNBC

Live Coverage Continues Tomorrow Starting with Swimming at 5 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

First Primetime Coverage of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on NBC and Peacock this Friday, Aug. 30, at 9 p.m. ET

Gold Zone Streams Live on Peacock from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. ET Every Day of Competition through Sept. 7, Presenting Viewers with the Most Compelling Paralympic Moments Happening at Any Time

Telemundo Deportes to Present Special Centered on Hispanic Paralympic Athletes– Sunday, Sept. 1, at 11 a.m. ET on Telemundo

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 29, 2024 – Live competition coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games presented by Toyota, as well as primetime Paralympic coverage on NBC, continues across the networks of NBCUniversal this weekend. Live coverage of swimming, track & field, and more continues tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 30, at 5 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Notable Para athletes expected to compete this weekend include 20-time Paralympic gold medalist Tatyana McFadden, two-time defending Paralympic wheelchair basketball gold medalist Steve Serio alongside the U.S. men’s wheelchair basketball team, and more.

Sports Broadcasting Hall of Famer Andrea Joyce, 2016 U.S. Paralympic track & field athlete Lacey Henderson, NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed, Making Space & Making Space Media co-founder and disability advocate Sophie Morgan, longtime NBC Olympics and Paralympics host Carolyn Manno, NBC Sports’ Britney Eurton, and five-time Paralympic gold medalist and Paralympic Hall of Famer and 13-time Paralympic medalist Chris Waddell will serve as hosts of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. The full commentary roster, who collectively have won 33 Paralympic medals, can be found here.

Tomorrow at 9 p.m. ET marks the first primetime presentation of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on NBC and Peacock, featuring highlights from Wednesday’s Opening Ceremony as well as a recap of the first two days of competition, while a recap from Days 3 and 4 of Paris Paralympic competition will be presented this Sunday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Fareed will host both primetime shows.

Telemundo’s first one-hour special centered on Hispanic athletes, Team USA, and the top moments of the Games will be presented this Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on Telemundo Deportes. The feature will be hosted by Vero Rodriguez and Freddy Lomeli.

NBCUniversal has exclusive media rights to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in the United States.

Team USA teams and athletes to watch this weekend include:

29-time Paralympic medalist and the second-most decorated Paralympian in U.S. history Jessica Long is expected to compete in the women’s 200m individual medley SM8 on Sunday at approximately 12 p.m. ET live on NBC and Peacock

is expected to compete in the women’s 200m individual medley SM8 on Sunday at approximately 12 p.m. ET live on NBC and Peacock 20-time Paralympic medalist Tatyana McFadden is expected to compete in the women’s 800m T54 final on Sunday at approximately 1:10 p.m. ET live on CNBC and Peacock

Team USA flagbearer Steve Serio and the U.S. men’s wheelchair basketball team continue preliminary round play against the Netherlands on Saturday live at 10 am. ET on CNBC and Peacock

and the U.S. men’s wheelchair basketball team continue preliminary round play against the Netherlands on Saturday live at 10 am. ET on CNBC and Peacock The women’s wheelchair basketball team, led by Becca Murray , Natalie Schneider , and Rose Hollermann , open preliminary play against Germany on Friday, Aug. 30, live at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

, , and , open preliminary play against Germany on Friday, Aug. 30, live at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock Five-time Paralympic medalist Mallory Weggemann , who served as a host for NBCU’s Paris Olympics coverage earlier this summer, is expected to compete in the women’s 200m individual medley SM7 live on Saturday on CNBC and Peacock at approximately 2:10 p.m. ET

, who served as a host for NBCU’s Paris Olympics coverage earlier this summer, is expected to compete in the women’s 200m individual medley SM7 live on Saturday on CNBC and Peacock at approximately 2:10 p.m. ET The Team USA wheelchair rugby team, headlined by three-time Paralympic medalist Chuck Aoki and Sarah Adam, will continue preliminary play against Japan this Friday live at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

See below for Paralympics programming through Tuesday, Sept. 3 (subject to change):

FRIDAY, AUG. 30 (DAY 2)

NBC

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Highlights from Opening Ceremony

Best of Days 1 and 2

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:35 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-9 a.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – United States vs. Japan (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Men’s Goalball – United States vs. Brazil

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Germany (LIVE)

11:30 a.m.-2:55 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

12 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

3:55 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 2

SATURDAY, AUG. 31 (DAY 3)

CNBC

5 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5:30 a.m.-7 a.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – United States vs. Germany (LIVE)

7 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Archery – Women’s Final

7:15 a.m.-8:15 a.m.

Men’s Goalball – United States vs. France (LIVE)

8:15 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Track & Field – Qualifying Heats and Finals

8:45 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – Denmark vs. Australia

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Netherlands (LIVE)

11:30 a.m.-2:50 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Netherlands

SUNDAY, SEPT. 1 (DAY 4)

NBC

12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Best of Days 3 and 4

CNBC

5 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Para Triathlon – Finals (LIVE)

5 a.m.-5:35 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-9 a.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – Semifinal (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Men’s Goalball – United States vs. Iran

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Australia

11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 4

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

2:15 a.m.-8:05 a.m.

Para Triathlon – Finals (LIVE)

MONDAY, SEPT. 2 (DAY 5)

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:55 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:10 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:20 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Badminton – Finals

7:45 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Japan (LIVE)

9:15 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Goalball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

10:15 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – Bronze Medal Match

11:30 a.m.-2:20 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:45 p.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

3:45 p.m.-5 p.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – Final

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

2:15 a.m.-5:40 a.m.

Para Triathlon – Finals (LIVE)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 (DAY 6)

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:40 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8 a.m.

Boccia – Qualifying

8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Women’s Sitting Volleyball – United States vs. Italy (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Equestrian – Finals

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

11:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:45 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 6

A comprehensive programming schedule can be found here. The most updated Paralympics listings are available here.

NBCU’s Paris 2024 Paralympic Games coverage will include the most streaming hours ever for a Paralympics with approximately 1,500 hours of live coverage across all 22 Paralympic sports set to be streamed on Peacock throughout the duration of the 12-day event. Peacock’s extensive Paralympics hub will be easily accessible on the Peacock home page from the left navigation menu and will feature curated rails of live and upcoming events; dedicated in-depth sections for each Paralympic sport; simul-streams of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and NBC, USA Network and CNBC coverage; full-event replays; curated video clips; Gold Zone; medal standings; and an interactive schedule.

Additionally, more than 140 hours of Paris Paralympic television coverage across NBC, USA Network, and CNBC will be presented. NBCParalympics.com, NBC.com, and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Toyota Motor Corporation has returned as the presenting sponsor of NBCUniversal’s exclusive coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Toyota’s ‘power of community’ message will be showcased pre, during and post Paralympic Games coverage with primetime in-show, and out of-show-integrations. NBCUniversal also reported a record number of advertisers generating a +60% increase in sales compared to the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

