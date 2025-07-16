PARIS OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST HEZLY RIVERA HEADLINES 2025 U.S. GYMNASTICS CLASSIC THIS WEEKEND ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND CNBC

Live Coverage Begins in Primetime This Saturday, July 19, at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock

Encore Presentation this Sunday, July 20, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC

NBC Sports to Present Live Coverage of U.S. Gymnastics

Championships from Aug. 7-10 on NBC, Peacock, and CNBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 16, 2025 – Paris Olympic gold medalist Hezly Rivera headlines NBC Sports’ live coverage of the U.S. Gymnastics Classic from the NOW Arena in Hoffmann Estates, Ill., this Saturday, July 19, in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock, with an encore presentation on NBC the following day at 4 p.m. ET.

Rivera is coming off a Paris Olympic campaign that saw her win a gold medal in the team event. More recently, she won three medals at the 2025 Pan American Championships, including another gold medal in the team event and bronze medals in all-around and balance beam. This weekend’s event is also expected to include Paris Olympic alternates Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong. Both gymnasts are 2023 world team champions and come to Hoffmann Estates following NCAA gymnastics seasons for Arkansas and Florida, respectively.

This weekend’s event is the final opportunity for women’s gymnasts to qualify for the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships from Aug. 7-10 in New Orleans, La., where athletes will compete for spots on the U.S. National Team and the 2025 Artistic World Championships team. NBC Sports will present live coverage of the event across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC, with further details to be announced at a later date.

Three-time U.S. Olympic gymnast John Roethlisberger will serve as play-by-play alongside 2008 Beijing Olympic team silver medalist Samantha Peszek and 2016 Rio Olympic team gold medalist Laurie Hernandez. Nicole Auerbach will serve as reporter.

How To Watch – Saturday, July 19-Sunday, July 20 (all times ET)



TV: CNBC (LIVE), NBC

Streaming: Peacock (LIVE)

Date

Time

Platform

Sat., July 19

8 p.m.

CNBC, Peacock (LIVE)

Sun., July 20

4 p.m.

NBC*

*Encore presentation



--NBC SPORTS--