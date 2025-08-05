PEACOCK AND BIG 12 PARTNER TO LIVE STREAM EXCLUSIVE SLATE OF BIG 12 MEN’S BASKETBALL REGULAR SEASON GAMES PRODUCED BY NBC SPORTS

Big 12 Conference Sent Seven Schools to 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, Including National Finalist Houston

The 2025-26 College Basketball Season Features Nearly 200 Men’s and Women’s Games Streaming Exclusively on Peacock from the Big 12, Big Ten, BIG EAST, and More, Plus the NBA (Beginning with the 2025-26 Season) and the WNBA (Beginning in 2026)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 5, 2025 – Peacock will stream a slate of 20 exclusive regular-season Big 12 men’s basketball games beginning in Fall 2025 as part of a multi-year agreement announced today by NBC Sports and the Big 12 Conference.

Each season, Peacock’s Big 12 men’s basketball schedule will include 20 conference and non-conference matchups.

Along with the Big 12, NBC Sports’ 2025-26 college basketball schedule will feature nearly 200 men’s and women’s games from the Big Ten, the BIG EAST, and more, many of which will be presented exclusively on Peacock. Beginning in the Fall, NBCUniversal will also be home to live NBA (2025-26) and WNBA (2026) coverage.

Big 12 men’s basketball joins Peacock’s expansive live sports offering alongside the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Sunday Night Football (primetime television’s No. 1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive seasons), Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST men’s and women’s basketball, Notre Dame Football, the NBA beginning in 2025-26, the WNBA beginning in 2026, Premier League, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

Peacock has exclusively streamed several notable sports industry milestones in recent years, including the first-ever streaming-exclusive NFL Playoff game in January 2024, which broke records as the biggest live streamed event in U.S. media history at the time; Caitlin Clark’s NCAA women’s all-time scoring record-breaking game in February 2024; and the award-winning presentation of the 2024 Paris Olympics, presenting more than 5,000 hours of live sports in intuitive and engaging new ways. Peacock attracts nearly 100 million monthly active users, according to comScore.

The Big 12 sent seven teams to the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including conference champion and regional No. 1-seed Houston, No. 3-seeds Iowa State and Texas Tech, No. 4-seed Arizona, No. 6-seed BYU, No. 7-seed Kansas, and No. 9-seed Baylor. The 2024-25 season marked the 11th consecutive tournament where the Big 12 earned at least six bids, and four Big 12 teams (Houston, Texas Tech, Arizona, and BYU) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2002.

Big 12 champion Houston advanced to this year’s Final Four in San Antonio, the Cougars’ second appearance in the last five seasons. This season marked the fifth time in the last seven NCAA Men’s Tournament that the Big 12 has been represented in the Final Four. A Big 12 school has won two of the last five NCAA Championships (Kansas in 2022, Baylor in 2021).

“The Big 12 is thrilled to partner with NBC Sports and Peacock as we continue to expand access and coverage of Big 12 men’s basketball,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “Alongside our portfolio of existing media partners, NBC Sports and Peacock will provide our league with unprecedented promotion and storytelling.”

“The Big 12 is one of the most successful conferences in college basketball, enjoying a recent run of excellence on top of a storied history for many of its prestigious programs,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “We look forward to partnering with the Big 12 to showcase its top-tier college basketball players, teams, and rivalries, and promoting our slate of men’s games on Peacock alongside NBC Sports’ extensive portfolio of college sports and world-class events.”

ABOUT THE BIG 12 CONFERENCE

The Big 12 is in its 30th year as one of the nation’s premier conferences in college athletics under the leadership of Commissioner Brett Yormark. Since joining the Conference in August 2022, Yormark has elevated the Big 12 to new heights, emphasizing marketing, brand building and instilling an innovative strategy that has resonated across the college athletics landscape.

Starting Aug. 2, 2024, the Conference is composed of 16 universities spanning 10 states and four time zones. The Big 12 members include Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah and West Virginia. The Big 12 began play in 1996 and is the home of 89 team NCAA national championships, and 764 individual national champions. The Big 12 Conference office is located in Irving, Texas.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering and presenting many of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Notre Dame, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.