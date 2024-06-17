 Skip navigation
PEACOCK STREAMS LIVE COVERAGE OF ALL FIVE DAYS OF PRESTIGIOUS ROYAL ASCOT HORSE RACING MEET BEGINNING TOMORROW; SATURDAY MORNING COVERAGE LIVE ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published June 17, 2024 10:46 AM

Peacock to Exclusively Stream Five Hours of Live Daily Coverage from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET Tomorrow (Tuesday) through Friday

Four-Hour Show This Sat., June 22 at 9 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock to Feature Britney Eurton, Nick Luck, Dylan Dreyer and Steve Kornacki

Four “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In” Races to be Run During Coverage at Royal Ascot

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 17, 2024 – NBC Sports presents daily live coverage of the Royal Meeting at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England, beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, June 18, at 8:30 a.m. ET streaming exclusively on Peacock. Peacock will continue with exclusive five-hour shows Wednesday through Friday beginning each day at 8:30 a.m. ET. NBC and Peacock will present a four-hour Royal Ascot program on Saturday, June 22, starting at 9 a.m. ET, with Peacock exclusively streaming the final half-hour of coverage at 1 p.m. ET.

Britney Eurton and Nick Luck host Saturday’s coverage on NBC and Peacock, with NBC News’ Dylan Dreyer on-site with access to the Royal Enclosure, one of the most exclusive and prestigious areas at the racecourse. Steve Kornacki, NBC News’ national political correspondent, returns to NBC Sports’ Royal Ascot coverage as an insights analyst.

In total, NBC Sports will present nearly 25 hours of coverage over the five days of racing.

Royal Ascot is Britain’s most valuable race meeting and features 35 races, including eight at the world championship “Group One” level (G1). Wesley Ward, the most successful U.S.-based trainer in Royal Ascot history, is expected to have four runners, while fellow U.S.-based trainers Jose D’Angelo and John Sadler are set to make their debut at the Royal Meeting.

Throughout the week, live coverage of The Royal Meeting features four “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In” races: Queen Anne Stakes and King Charles III Stakes (Tues., June 18), Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Wed., June 19), and the Norfolk Stakes (Thurs., June 20).

The Royal Meeting is the center of the British social season and a pivotal week in the calendar of the Royal Family. This year’s Royal Meeting will be the second under the reign of King Charles.

Following is NBC Sports’ Royal Ascot coverage schedule next week:

DateTime (ET)Platform(s)
Tues., June 188:30 a.m.Peacock
Wed., June 198:30 a.m.Peacock
Thurs., June 208:30 a.m.Peacock
Fri., June 218:30 a.m.Peacock
Sat., June 229 a.m.NBC, Peacock
1 p.m.Peacock

Coverage airing on NBC will also stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

