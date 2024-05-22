PGA TOUR CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE HEADLINES LIVE GOLF TOURNAMENT COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON NBC, PEACOCK & GOLF CHANNEL

Charles Schwab Challenge Coverage from Colonial Country Club in Texas Begins Tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 22, 2024 – The PGA TOUR Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, headlines this week’s golf coverage across four tournaments on NBC, Peacock and GOLF Channel.

PGA TOUR: CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE

The PGA TOUR Charles Schwab Challenge is held at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 77th edition of the event this week. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is expected to compete at this week’s event that features a competitive field including Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, and Tony Finau.

Live coverage is presented tomorrow and Friday from 4-7 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel, with lead-in coverage on Saturday and Sunday airing from 1-3 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel.

Peacock & GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Steve Sands

: Analyst : Curt Byrum

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course: John Cook / Arron Oberholser

How To Watch – Thursday, May 23 – Sunday, May 26 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 4-7 p.m. Friday 4-7 p.m. Saturday 1-3 p.m. Sunday 1-3 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Scottie Scheffler

· Max Homa

· Jordan Spieth

· Tony Finau

· Rickie Fowler

· Si Woo Kim

· Sungjae Im

· Justin Rose

· Harris English

· Thomas Detry

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: KITCHENAID SENIOR PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the oldest major championship on the PGA TOUR Champions, is presented this week at Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Mich. Steve Stricker looks to defend his 2023 major championship victory.

Live coverage tees off at 1 p.m. ET Thursday and Friday on Peacock and GOLF Channel, with six hours of weekend coverage beginning Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC, Peacock & GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Terry Gannon

: Analyst : Peter Jacobsen

: Holes : Mark Rolfing

: On-Course : Roger Maltbie

: Reports: Jimmy Roberts

How To Watch – Thursday, May 23 – Sunday, May 26 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC, GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day NBC/Peacock GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 1-4 p.m. Friday 1-4 p.m. Saturday 1-4 p.m. Sunday 4-6 p.m. 3-4 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Steve Stricker

· Bernhard Langer

· Padraig Harrington

· Ernie Els

· Vijay Singh

· Retief Goosen

DP WORLD TOUR: SOUDAL OPEN

The Soudal Open, formerly known as the Belgian Open, on the DP World Tour is held this week at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium. 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald headlines a competitive field at this week’s event.

Live coverage begins tomorrow at 7 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Thursday, May 23 – Sunday, May 26 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel Thursday 7 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday 7 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunday 7 a.m.-12 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Luke Donald

· Dylan Frittelli

· Thomas Pieters

· Thriston Lawrence

· Matthias Schwab

NCAA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 NCAA Women’s Team National Championship coverage will be presented by Stifel and AT&T today, Wednesday, May 22, at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel. No. 1 Stanford will face No. 6 UCLA in the match play finals. Click here for the teams and individuals competing in this year’s championships.

Peacock & GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Bob Papa

: Analyst : Karen Stupples

: Holes : Steve Burkowski

: On-Course: Emilia Migliaccio / Julia Johnson

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

BROADCAST NOTES

Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Matt Adams , Rich Lerner , Johnson Wagner , Amanda Blumenherst , Tripp Isenhour , Amy Rogers , Hailey Hunter , and Bailey Chamblee .

will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. coverage is anchored by , , , , , , , and . Today’s edition of Golf Today will be co-hosted by Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch, who will be joined by Hunter and Chamblee.

Day Golf Central Golf Today Wednesday 10-11 p.m. 4-6 p.m. Thursday Noon-1 p.m./7-8 p.m. Friday Noon-1 p.m./7-8 p.m. Saturday Noon-1 p.m./6-7 p.m. Sunday Noon-1 p.m./6-7 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

