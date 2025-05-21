PGA TOUR CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE, SENIOR PGA CHAMPIONSHIP, AND LPGA TOUR MEXICO RIVIERA MAYA OPEN AT MAYAKOBA HEADLINE LIVE GOLF ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL, AND PEACOCK

PGA TOUR Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas – Thursday-Friday at 4 p.m. ET, Saturday-Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

Senior PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md. – Thursday-Friday at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel, Saturday-Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

LPGA Tour MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba – Thursday-Friday at 11 a.m. ET, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

Stanford Faces Northwestern in NCAA D-I Women’s Golf Championship Tonight at 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 21, 2025 – NBC Sports presents more than 60 hours of live golf coverage this week across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock, including the PGA TOUR’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, the PGA of America’s Senior PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md., and the LPGA Tour’s MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba.

PGA TOUR: CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE

Scottie Scheffler headlines the field at this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, fresh off his win at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow last week. This marks the 78th playing of the event at Colonial Country Club – dating back to 1946 – and every edition has been played at Colonial. Ben Hogan is a five-time winner, the most in the event’s history.

Coverage airs on GOLF Channel on Thursday-Friday at 4 p.m. ET, with Saturday-Sunday lead-in coverage on GOLF Channel at 1 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Justin Kutcher

: Analyst : Curt Byrum

: Holes: Arron Oberholser

On-Course: Billy Ray Brown / Colt Knost

Notable Players This Week



Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Rickie Fowler

Hideki Matsuyama

Akshay Bhatia

Tommy Fleetwood

Blades Brown

Neal Shipley

PGA OF AMERICA: SENIOR PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

The PGA of America’s Senior PGA Championship is the oldest major championship on PGA TOUR Champions, dating back to 1937 when Jock Hutchison won the inaugural event at Augusta National. Richard Bland won this event last year by three shots over Richard Green at Harbor Shores. He will look to defend his title at Congressional Country Club against a stout field which includes Padraig Harrington, Steven Alker, Stewart Cink, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Steve Stricker, and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Thursday-Friday coverage on GOLF Channel airs at 1 p.m. ET, with Saturday-Sunday coverage from Congressional will air at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC/GOLF Channel/Peacock Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Steve Sands

: Analyst : Peter Jacobsen

: Holes: Jimmy Roberts

On-Course: Roger Maltbie / Mark Rolfing

LPGA TOUR: MEXICO RIVIERA MAYA OPEN AT MAYAKOBA

This is the inaugural playing of the MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba and the first LPGA Tour event in the country since the 2017 Lorena Ochoa Match Play in Mexico City. Mexico has hosted a number of LPGA Tour events, dating back to 1974 when Jane Blalock won the Bing Crosby International Classic in San Isidro.

Thursday-Friday coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and shifts to the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com at 1 p.m. ET. Saturday’s coverage on GOLF Channel airs 3-6 p.m. ET, and Sunday will have lead-in coverage at 12 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Grant Boone

: Analyst : Mel Reid

: Holes: Tom Abbott

On-Course: Kay Cockerill

Notable Players This Week



Charley Hull

Anna Nordqvist

InGee Chun

Linn Grant

Gaby Lopez

Albane Valenzuela

COLLEGE GOLF: NCAA D-I WOMEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

The defending champion Stanford Cardinal will take on the Northwestern Huskies at the NCAA D-I Women’s Golf Championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif., in primetime on GOLF Channel at 6 p.m. ET. Stanford advanced to the final following Megha Ganne’s win over the world No. 1 amateur, Florida State’s Lottie Woad, to give Stanford a 3.5-1.5 win. Northwestern will look to dethrone the defending champs following a 3-2 win over Oregon.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Steve Burkowski

: Steve Burkowski Analyst : Karen Stupples

: Karen Stupples Holes : Jim Gallagher Jr.

: Jim Gallagher Jr. On-Course: Emilia Doran / Julia Johnson

DP WORLD TOUR: SOUDAL OPEN

The Soudal Open takes the tournament history of the Belgian Open, which has been played intermittently since 1910. The event will be held at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium. Coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel on Thursday-Friday, and Sunday, with a start time of 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Notable Players This Week



Thomas Pieters

Francesco Molinari

Marco Penge

Eugenio Chacarra

Laurie Canter

BROADCAST NOTES



Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central and Golf Today coverage is anchored by Damon Hack, Matt Adams, Amanda Blumenherst, Brendon de Jonge, Paige Mackenzie, and Rex Hoggard.

Day

Golf Central

Wednesday

10-11 p.m.*

Thursday

7-8 p.m.

Friday

7-8 p.m.

Saturday

12-1 / 6-7 p.m.

Sunday

12-1 / 6-7 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

