PGA TOUR’S TEXAS CHILDREN’S HOUSTON OPEN HEADLINES MORE THAN 60 HOURS OF TOURNAMENT COVERAGE ON NBC, GOLF CHANNEL, AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK

PGA TOUR Texas Children’s Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course – Thursday-Friday Afternoon and Saturday-Sunday Lead-In on GOLF Channel, Saturday-Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock

LPGA Tour Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club in Arizona – Thursday-Sunday Live in Primetime on GOLF Channel

PGA Tour Champions’ The Galleri Classic – Friday-Sunday on GOLF Channel

DP World Tour Hero Indian Open – Thursday-Sunday Mornings on GOLF Channel

Sauce Gardner, Von Miller, and Austin Ekeler Lead Field of NFL Stars at NFLPA Classic at Mayakoba on GOLF Channel – Tuesday-Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 25, 2025 – World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and 2025 PLAYERS Champion Rory McIlroy lead the field of notables at this week’s PGA TOUR’s Texas Children’s Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Club in Houston, Texas, headlining NBC Sports’ live golf coverage across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock this week.

This week’s coverage includes defending champion Nelly Korda competing at the LPGA Tour’s Ford Championship in Arizona, plus the PGA TOUR Champions’ The Galleri Classic at Mission Hills in California and the DP World Tour’s Hero Indian Open in New Delhi.

Additionally, top NFL stars including the Sauce Gardner, Von Miller, and Austin Ekeler will compete at the NFLPA Classic at Mayakoba at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mexico, with primetime coverage on GOLF Channel airing tonight and Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET.

PGA TOUR: TEXAS CHILDREN’S HOUSTON OPEN

The PGA TOUR heads to the Lone Star State for the Texas Children’s Houston Open this week at Memorial Park. Stephen Jaeger earned his first career PGA TOUR victory at the event last year, earning a one-stroke win over five players including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Live coverage begins Thursday and Friday at 4 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. Weekend coverage on NBC and Peacock begins at 3 p.m. ET, preceded by lead-in coverage on GOLF Channel both days at 1 p.m. ET.

Friday afternoon’s coverage on GOLF Channel also features the critically-acclaimed “Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra,” as Smylie Kaufman spends time with PGA TOUR stars following their rounds to get their thoughts on the game and showcase their personalities.

NBC, GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Dan Hicks / Steve Sands

: Analyst : Kevin Kisner / Brad Faxon / Curt Byrum

: On-Course : John Wood / Smylie Kaufman / Jim “Bones” Mackay

: / Reporter: Kira K. Dixon

Notable Players This Week



Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy

Stephen Jaeger

Wyndham Clark

Tony Finau

Sahith Theegala

Nick Dunlap

Gary Woodland

LPGA TOUR: FORD CHAMPIONSHIP

The LPGA Tour resumes its 2025 schedule with the second playing of the Ford Championship, being held at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Ariz., for the first time. Nelly Korda shot a final-round 65 to clinch her third of five consecutive wins with a two-shot victory at this event last year.

Live coverage will air in primetime Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel. Thursday-Friday coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, leading GOLF Channel’s coverage at 7 p.m. ET. GOLF Channel’s weekend coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Grant Boone

: Analyst : Morgan Pressel

: On-Course: Kay Cockerill / Paige Mackenzie

Notable Players This Week



Nelly Korda

Lydia Ko

Lilia Vu

Yuka Saso

Celine Boutier

Hannah Green

Jin Young Ko



PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: THE GALLERI CLASSIC

After more than 50 years of hosting the LPGA’s Chevron Championship, Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., began hosting the PGA TOUR Champions’ The Galleri Classic in 2023. The field is expected to include defending champion Retief Goosen along with Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, Justin Leonard, Steven Alker, and last week’s winner, Miguel Angel Jimenez.

First round coverage streams live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app on Friday at 4 p.m. ET and airs on GOLF Channel on Friday at 10 p.m. ET. Weekend coverage on GOLF Channel airs live at 3 p.m. ET.

DP WORLD TOUR: HERO INDIAN OPEN

The national championship of India which was first played in 1964, the Hero Indian Open became part of the DP World Tour in 2015. Notable past champions include Peter Thomson, Payne Stewart, Arjun Atwal and Anirban Lahiri. Live coverage begins Thursday at 3:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Thursday, March 27 – Sunday, March 30 (all times ET)



TV – GOLF Channel

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day

GOLF Channel

Thursday

3:30-8:30 a.m.

Friday

3:30-8:30 a.m.

Saturday

4-8:30 a.m.

Sunday

2:30-7:30 a.m.



Notable Players This Week

· Keita Nakajima

· Ryggs Johnston

· Marcel Siem

· Eugenio Chacarra

· Brandon Wu

NFLPA CLASSIC AT MAYAKOBA

The NFLPA Classic at Mayakoba returns for its third year and makes its debut on GOLF Channel tonight and tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET.

Viewers will get an inside look at the league’s most competitive golfers, featuring interviews with its biggest stars both on and off the course. The broadcast will be anchored by GOLF Channel host Damon Hack, alongside Kay Adams and ESPN football analyst Dan Orlovsky. NFL quarterback and emerging television personality Jameis Winston will provide player insights and interviews as the color commentator.

The NFLPA Classic at Mayakoba will feature 18 foursomes of current football players, including Sauce Gardner, Aidan Hutchinson, Sam LaPorta, Von Miller, Austin Ekeler, Drake Maye, Harrison Smith, Budda Baker, Brock Bowers, Will Levis and Terry McLaurin.

BROADCAST NOTES



Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Anna Jackson , Rich Lerner , Mark Rolfing , and Kira K. Dixon .

Day

Golf Central

Wednesday

4-5 p.m.

Thursday

3-4 p.m./9-10 p.m.

Friday

3-4 p.m./9-10 p.m.

Saturday

12-1 p.m./9-10 p.m.

Sunday

12-1 p.m./9-10 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

