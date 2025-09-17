“PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL VISITS KANSAS CITY ACROSS NBC SPORTS, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK THIS WEEKEND, SEPT. 20-21

Weekend Coverage Features 10 Fixtures, Including Arsenal Hosting Manchester City this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

NBC Sports’ PL Studio Team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe & Tim Howard Will be on Location for Premier League Mornings Live

Premier League All-Time Leading Goal Scorer and Former Newcastle Captain Alan Shearer, 2025 Premier League Hall of Fame Nominee Jermain Defoe, and More Set to Join Fan Fest

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 17, 2025 – The Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest, a collaboration between the Premier League and NBC Sports, travels to Kansas City, Mo., this Saturday, September 20, and Sunday, September 21, featuring live coverage of 10 Premier League fixtures across USA Network, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo.

Fixtures on Saturday and Sunday will be presented live across NBCUniversal platforms, headlined by a massive matchup between Arsenal and Manchester City this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Across the two-day fan festival taking place at Kansas City’s KC Live! in the Power & Light District, registered fans can get involved in NBC Sports’ live on-site broadcast, meet Premier League legends, and take part in free on-site activities, which include the opportunity to have photos taken with the Premier League Trophy.

NBC Sports’ studio team of host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard will broadcast Premier League Mornings Live from the event Saturday and Sunday, kicking off Saturday at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network and Sunday at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

Special guests will join NBC Sports’ coverage throughout the festival, including Premier League all-time leading goal scorer and former Newcastle United captain Alan Shearer, and 2025 Premier League Hall of Fame nominee Jermain Defoe.

The Kanas City fan festival is the 11th Premier League Mornings Live supporter event to be presented by the Premier League and NBC Sports. Previous fan festivals were held in Chicago, Nashville, Washington D.C., New York, Boston, Austin, Miami Beach, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Orlando. To date, more than 100,000 soccer fans in the U.S. have attended Premier League Mornings Live events, which recreates a matchday experience for attending supporters.

This weekend’s match coverage is headlined by a massive early-season matchup as Arsenal host Manchester City this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Arsenal, who currently sit in second in the PL table three points behind defending champion Liverpool, defeated Nottingham Forest, 3-0, last weekend as midfielder Martín Zubimendi netted a brace. Manchester City defeated Manchester United, 3-0, last weekend in the first Manchester Derby of the 2025-26 season. Erling Haaland, who netted a brace in the win, leads the PL with five goals on the season. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Emirates Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins this Saturday with Premier League Mornings live at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Liverpool v. Everton (7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents four matches live: West Ham v. Crystal Palace (USA Network, Universo), Brighton & Hove Albion v. Tottenham Hotspur (Peacock), Burnley v. Nottingham Forest (Peacock), and Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Leeds United (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Manchester United host Chelsea on USA Network, Telemundo, and Universo. Peter Drury and Le Saux will call the action live from Old Trafford. Following Manchester United-Chelsea is Fulham v. Brentford at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Bournemouth hosting Newcastle (USA Network and Telemundo) and Sunderland hosting Aston Villa (Peacock) at 9 a.m. ET. Following Arsenal-Manchester City (11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s coverage of the 2025-26 Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time Match Platform Sat., Sept. 20 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Sept. 20 7:30 a.m. Liverpool v. Everton USA Network, Universo Sat., Sept. 20 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Sept. 20 10 a.m. West Ham v. Crystal Palace USA Network, Universo Sat., Sept. 20 10 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Tottenham Hotspur* Peacock Sat., Sept. 20 10 a.m. Burnley v. Nottingham Forest* Peacock Sat., Sept. 20 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Leeds United* Peacock Sat., Sept. 20 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Sept. 20 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Sept. 20 12:30 p.m. Manchester United v. Chelsea USA Network, Telemundo, Universo Sat., Sept. 20 3 p.m. Fulham v. Brentford USA Network, Universo Sun., Sept. 21 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sun., Sept. 21 9 a.m. Bournemouth v. Newcastle USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Sept. 21 9 a.m. Sunderland v. Aston Villa Peacock Sun., Sept. 21 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., Sept. 21 11:30 a.m. Arsenal v. Manchester City Peacock Sun., Sept. 21 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock

*Available on Premier League Multiview

