REIGNING WORLD CHAMPIONS ALYSA LIU AND MADISON CHOCK AND EVAN BATES HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2025 GRAND PRIX CHINA LIVE THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Every Skater in Every Discipline Streams Live on Peacock; Live Competition Begins This Friday, Oct. 24, at 2:45 a.m. ET on Peacock

Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, and Gabriella Papadakis to Call Saturday’s Presentation at 3 p.m. ET on NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 22, 2025 – Reigning world champions Alysa Liu (women’s singles) and Madison Chock and Evan Bates (ice dance) from the United States headline NBC Sports’ coverage of 2025 Grand Prix China this weekend, starting Friday, Oct. 24, at 2:45 a.m. ET live on Peacock from Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center in Chongqing, China.

The entire competition, including every skater in every discipline, streams live on Peacock. A complete schedule of this week’s events is below.

This week, Liu headlines a competitive women’s field that also features fellow American and reigning Grand Prix Final champion Amber Glenn. In the ice dance event, reigning Olympic team gold medalists and three-time reigning world champions Chock and Bates from the U.S. are expected to make their series season debut. Reigning Olympic gold medalists Sui Wenjing and Han Cong (China) are set to make their competitive return to the sport after more than three years away in the pairs event. In the men’s event, world silver medalist Mikhail Shaidorov (Kazakhstan) is expected to compete this weekend.

Calling Saturday’s coverage on NBC will be Terry Gannon, 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski, three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir, and 2022 Beijing Olympic gold medalist Gabriella Papadakis.

2025 Grand Prix China LIVE Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Day

Event

Time (ET)

Platform

Fri., Oct. 24

Rhythm Dance

2:45 a.m.

Peacock

Women’s Short

4:25 a.m.

Peacock

Men’s Short

7 a.m.

Peacock

Pairs’ Short

8:50 a.m.

Peacock

Sat., Oct. 25

Free Dance

2:30 a.m.

Peacock

Women’s Free

4:30 a.m.

Peacock

Men’s Free

6:40 a.m.

Peacock

Pairs’ Free

8:50 a.m.

Peacock

Encore Presentation*

3 p.m.

NBC

Sun., Oct. 26

Exhibition Gala

2:30 a.m.

Peacock



*Taped Coverage

MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS:

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Rome Olympics and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, which is the last time there was a Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

In February 2025, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

