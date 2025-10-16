SECOND-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 19, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND

First-Place Arsenal Visit Fulham This Saturday, Oct. 18, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo

Goal Rush and Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Multi-Match Window this Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 16, 2025 – Second-place Liverpool host Manchester United this Sunday, Oct. 19, at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Liverpool fell to Chelsea, 2-1, in their last PL match on Oct. 4, with forward Cody Gakpo scoring Liverpool’s lone goal. Manchester United defeated Sunderland, 2-0, in their last PL match on Oct. 4, with midfielder Mason Mount and forward Benjamin Šeško each scoring a goal. Jon Champion and Lee Dixon will call the action live from Anfield. Goal Zone follows the match at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Liverpool and Manchester United are two of the most successful clubs in English football history. This season, Liverpool aim to break their tie with Manchester United for the most English top-flight titles (20).

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, Oct. 18, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network followed by Nottingham Forest-Chelsea (7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents five matches live: Brighton & Hove Albion-Newcastle (USA Network, Universo), Burnley-Leeds United (Peacock), Crystal Palace-Bournemouth (Peacock), Manchester City-Everton (Peacock), and Sunderland-Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET, first-place Arsenal visit Fulham on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Peter Drury and Dixon will call the action live from Craven Cottage. Goal Zone follows Fulham-Arsenal at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Tottenham Hotspur-Aston Villa at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo.

This week’s coverage concludes Monday with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, followed by West Ham-Brentford at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Goal Zone follows West Ham-Brentford at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. Cara Banks will host Monday’s episodes alongside Mustoe and Danny Higginbotham.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s coverage of the 2025-26 Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time Match Platform Sat., Oct. 18 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Oct. 18 7:30 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Chelsea USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 18 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Oct. 18 10 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Newcastle USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 18 10 a.m. Burnley v. Leeds United* Peacock Sat., Oct. 18 10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth* Peacock Sat., Oct. 18 10 a.m. Manchester City v. Everton* Peacock Sat., Oct. 18 10 a.m. Sunderland v. Wolverhampton Wanderers* Peacock Sat., Oct. 18 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Oct. 18 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Oct. 18 12:30 p.m. Fulham v. Arsenal NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Oct. 18 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., Oct. 19 8:30 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Oct. 19 9 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur v. Aston Villa USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Oct. 19 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Oct. 19 11:30 a.m. Liverpool v. Manchester United USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Oct. 19 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., Oct. 20 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Oct. 20 3 p.m. West Ham v. Brentford USA Network Mon., Oct. 20 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview

