Latest Releases


ROAD TO THE 151ST KENTUCKY DERBY CONTINUES WITH THE LOUISIANA DERBY, LIVE THIS SATURDAY AT 6 P.M. ET ON CNBC AND PEACOCK

PGA TOUR’S VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP HEADLINES LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK

MIKAELA SHIFFRIN AND LINDSEY VONN HEADLINE LIVE COVERAGE OF 2025 FIS ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP FINALS FROM SUN VALLEY, IDAHO, BEGINNING THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, AND CNBC

2024 Paris Olympics


NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS

NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League


SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 9, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FIFTH-PLACE NEWCASTLE TOMORROW, WED., FEB. 26, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING MIDWEEK PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT FOURTH-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 23, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Latest Releases




2024 Paris Olympics




Premier League




STATEMENT

Published March 20, 2025 04:03 PM
Brian Roberts, Chairman and CEO of Comcast, on the election of Kirsty Coventry as IOC President:

“Congratulations to Kirsty Coventry, whose experience as an Olympic champion and years of dedicated service to the Olympic movement make her historic election a well-deserved honor. We look forward to working with her for many years to come. We also congratulate President Thomas Bach for his twelve years of exceptional leadership. The relationship between Comcast NBCUniversal and the IOC has never been stronger thanks to his commitment to our partnership.”