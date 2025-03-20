Brian Roberts, Chairman and CEO of Comcast, on the election of Kirsty Coventry as IOC President:

“Congratulations to Kirsty Coventry, whose experience as an Olympic champion and years of dedicated service to the Olympic movement make her historic election a well-deserved honor. We look forward to working with her for many years to come. We also congratulate President Thomas Bach for his twelve years of exceptional leadership. The relationship between Comcast NBCUniversal and the IOC has never been stronger thanks to his commitment to our partnership.”