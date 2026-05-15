SUE BIRD, CHERYL MILLER, ZORA STEPHENSON, AND PRODUCER BETSY RILEY PREVIEW WNBA’S RETURN TO NBC AND DEBUT ON PEACOCK THIS SUNDAY, MAY 17, AT 1:30 P.M. ET

“It’s all about bringing my unique perspective. And talking about basketball is something I really enjoy doing, no matter what hat I have on.” – Sue Bird on her transition from player to analyst

“All these conversations are just great, and the various amounts of platforms that are out there today is a great indicator of where women’s basketball is at and where the W is.” – Cheryl Miller on the rise of WNBA representation in the media

“My job is simple: To put a caption on things and tell you a little bit more about your favorite player and throw as many lobs as possible to these legends and Hall of Famers.” – Zora Stephenson on her role as play-by-play voice

Sunday’s Broadcast to Feature Sue Bird’s Interview with 2026 No. 1 Overall Pick and Fellow UConn Huskie Azzi Fudd

Sunday Doubleheader of Aces-Dream followed by Storm-Fever Across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 15, 2026 – With the WNBA returning to NBC after more than two decades and debuting on Peacock and NBCSN this Sunday, May 17, NBC Sports’ WNBA studio analysts and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller, play-by-play voice Zora Stephenson, and coordinating producer Betsy Riley previewed the upcoming season on a media conference call yesterday, May 14.

Following are highlights from the call. For the complete transcript, click here.

Sue Bird on being a former player turned analyst, while also serving as the USA Women’s National Team Managing Director: “It’s all about bringing my unique perspective. And talking about basketball is something I really enjoy doing, no matter what hat I have on. And my relationships with players is something that I really value, and I think it’s something that allows me to see the game, because I actually know what they might be thinking, and I can bring that to people sitting at home.”

Cheryl Miller on the growth of media representation for the WNBA: “The WNBA has done an excellent job. To be celebrated and honored and staffed in different Mount Rushmores and different commentaries and different opinions and who’s the best…All these conversations are just great, and the various amounts of platforms that are out there today is a great indicator of where women’s basketball is at and where the W is.”

Zora Stephenson on what the WNBA means to her: “I am a direct reflection of the impact of the W, someone who grew up in the DMV era, going to Mystics games, watching Chamique Holdsclaw, and that evolved into Alana Beard, and you see what they’re doing, and all you want to do is go to your driveway.”

Stephenson: “My job is simple: To put a caption on things and tell you a little bit more about your favorite player and throw as many lobs as possible to these legends and Hall of Famers.”

Betsy Riley on the WNBA’s return to NBC Sports: “Our production philosophy is pretty simple: We intend to keep the sport at the center of everything we do. Around that we’ll tell great stories about the athletes and aspire to make the couch the very best seat in the house.”

Miller on the Indiana Fever: “I love what Indiana has done with their roster. And I love just their basic core philosophy about who they are. They haven’t won a championship, but they know there’s a huge target on their back … and they’ve gotten better with every game.”

Bird on the importance of storytelling: “It comes back to storytelling being a big reason why these athletes, and hopefully all of us at NBC now, can help tell those stories, why and how these athletes are able to connect to their fanbases, are able to build that connection. And that’s what drives sports. That’s what makes people want to tune in. That’s what makes people want to follow.”

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SUE BIRD/AZZI FUDD INTERVIEW

During Sunday’s studio coverage, Bird will speak with 2026 No. 1 overall pick -- and fellow UConn alum -- Azzi Fudd and discuss her arrival in Dallas and acclimation to her new team and town in a feature to be presented during Sunday’s broadcast. Bird and Fudd both won NCAA Championships while playing at UConn, with Bird winning two in 2000 and 2002 and Fudd winning in 2025 (alongside current Dallas Wings teammate Paige Bueckers).

In the feature, Bird and Fudd discuss a wide range of topics, including her transition from college to the WNBA, her hobbies outside of basketball, the legacy of No. 1 overall picks from UConn, and even line dance together (Fudd does play in Texas, after all).

Fudd: “I knew I was going to get a challenge -- new coaches, new teammates to learn how to play with, how my style’s going to fit with theirs. So many new plays.”

Bird: “(UConn) Coach (Geno) Auriemma didn’t run plays?” (laughing)

Fudd: “No, we did! But I have to re-learn the play name from UConn. It’s a completely different language.”

Feature produced by NBC Sports’ Rachel Goodman.

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The wait is over! Four-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces visit two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese and her home debut with the Atlanta Dream this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Later that evening, two-time WNBA All-Star Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever host 2026 No. 8 overall pick Flau’jae Johnson and the Seattle Storm at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. Live coverage on Sunday begins with WNBA Showtime at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

For NBC Sports’ complete 2026 WNBA regular-season schedule, click here.

--WNBA ON NBC AND PEACOCK--