SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL REGISTERS RECORD FOURTH BLOCKBUSTER AUDIENCE OF 25+ MILLION VIEWERS THIS SEASON, AS LIONS-CHIEFS AVERAGES 27.3 MILLION VIEWERS ON NBC & PEACOCK

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Big 12 Logo - Presss Box.png
NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES 2025-26 BIG 12 MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE FEATURING 20 GAMES STREAMING LIVE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
NBA on NBC PB.png
MIKE TIRICO, REGGIE MILLER, JAMAL CRAWFORD AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCER SAM FLOOD TO HOST MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TO PREVIEW NBA TIP-OFF ON NBC AND PEACOCK THIS THURSDAY, OCT. 16, AT 1 P.M. ET
Pressbox Main Page - figs
NBC SPORTS AND U.S. FIGURE SKATING ANNOUNCE 2025-26 SCHEDULE; PEACOCK STREAMS EVERY EVENT LIVE

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL VISIT CHELSEA THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 4, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL VISIT NEWCASTLE THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 28, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
Pressbox - PLKC
“PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL VISITS KANSAS CITY ACROSS NBC SPORTS, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK THIS WEEKEND, SEPT. 20-21
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Big 12 Logo - Presss Box.png
NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES 2025-26 BIG 12 MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE FEATURING 20 GAMES STREAMING LIVE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
NBA on NBC PB.png
MIKE TIRICO, REGGIE MILLER, JAMAL CRAWFORD AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCER SAM FLOOD TO HOST MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TO PREVIEW NBA TIP-OFF ON NBC AND PEACOCK THIS THURSDAY, OCT. 16, AT 1 P.M. ET
Pressbox Main Page - figs
NBC SPORTS AND U.S. FIGURE SKATING ANNOUNCE 2025-26 SCHEDULE; PEACOCK STREAMS EVERY EVENT LIVE

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL VISIT CHELSEA THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 4, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL VISIT NEWCASTLE THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 28, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
Pressbox - PLKC
“PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL VISITS KANSAS CITY ACROSS NBC SPORTS, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK THIS WEEKEND, SEPT. 20-21
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL REGISTERS RECORD FOURTH BLOCKBUSTER AUDIENCE OF 25+ MILLION VIEWERS THIS SEASON, AS LIONS-CHIEFS AVERAGES 27.3 MILLION VIEWERS ON NBC & PEACOCK

Published October 14, 2025 05:15 PM

Lions-Chiefs is Second-Most Watched October Game in NBC SNF History; Audience Peaked at 30+ Million Viewers in Second Quarter

Sunday Night Football Off to Best Six-Week Start in 20 Seasons of NBC SNF

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 14, 2025 – Two seasons after the Detroit Lions defeated the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs by one point in the NFL Kickoff Game, the teams played another tight game into the fourth quarter (Detroit pulled to within three points of Kansas City 46 seconds into the final quarter). The matchup delivered 25+ million viewers for the fourth time on Sunday Night Football in 2025, the most audiences of 25 million viewers through Week 6 in NBC SNF history and matching the entire 2024 season.

Lions-Chiefs averaged 27.3 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, based on official Nielsen Big Data + Panel and digital data from Adobe Analytics, marking the second-most watched October audience in the history of NBC SNF, joining two memorable “return” games in the month’s top three.

Most-Watched October Games, NBC SNF History

Audience
Date
Matchup
28.4 million viewers*
Oct. 3, 2021
Tom Brady returns to New England and leads Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over Patriots
27.3 million viewers*
Oct. 12, 2025
Patrick Mahomes leads Kansas City Chiefs to a 30-17 win over Detroit Lions in a matchup of the prior season’s top playoff seeds in each conference.
26.9 million viewers
Oct. 20, 2013
Andrew Luck and Colts spoil Peyton Manning’s return to Indianapolis as Colts top Denver Broncos 39-33

*Total Audience Delivery

Additional metrics and milestones:

· The audience for Lions-Chiefs peaked at 30.6 million viewers in the second quarter (9-9:15-9:30 p.m. ET), as the teams exchanged the lead.

· Through Week 6 (seven games), SNF is averaging 25.2 million viewers across NBC and Peacock – marking the best six-week start in the 20-season history of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, and up 11% from 2024.

· SNF is off to its best six-week streaming start ever with an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 3.0 million viewers across Peacock, NBC Sports Digital platforms, and NFL Digital platforms – up 10% from last season, based on data from Adobe Analytics.

--SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL--