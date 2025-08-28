TALES FROM THE RYDER CUP IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ROLEX – ORIGINAL GOLF CHANNEL FILMS THREE-PART DOCUSERIES – DEBUTS SUNDAY, AUGUST 31, AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Conversations with More Than 40 Ryder Cup Captains and Players Including Keegan Bradley, Luke Donald, Justin Leonard, Rory McIlroy, Paul Azinger, Paul McGinley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Ian Poulter

Interviews with New York Sports Legends and Villains Including Michael Jordan, Eli Manning, Reggie Miller, Roger Clemens, Pedro Martinez, and Walt “Clyde” Frazier

Chapter Two Debuts Sunday, Sept. 7, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock;Chapter Three Debuts Sunday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock

Produced by Emmy Award-Winning Golf Channel Films Team Led by Coordinating Producer Israel DeHerrera In Partnership with Sky Sports

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 28, 2025 – Golf Channel Films presents Tales From The Ryder Cup in Partnership with Rolex – an original three-part docuseries detailing the incredible history of one of the most pressure-packed events in all of sports – premiering this Sunday, August 31, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, ahead of the upcoming 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black outside of New York City on Sept. 26-28, across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

Tales From The Ryder Cup highlights the defining moments, memorable characters, and most miraculous shots in Ryder Cup history, taking viewers inside the team rooms of the American and European sides. Tales From The Ryder Cup’s in-depth storytelling features more than 40 interviews with current and former Ryder Cup captains and players discussing the pressure and passion surrounding the biennial event, including:

· U.S. Team – Keegan Bradley, Justin Leonard, Paul Azinger, Bryson DeChambeau, Fred Couples, Mark O’Meara, Dustin Johnson, and Patrick Reed

· European Team – Luke Donald, Rory McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Ian Poulter, Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer, Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry, and Jon Rahm

With this year’s Ryder Cup being held at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y., on Long Island – just 40 miles outside of Manhattan – Tales From The Ryder Cup also taps into the singular energy and passion of the New York sports fan. The docuseries will feature interviews with New York sports legends and villains including Michael Jordan, Eli Manning, Reggie Miller, Roger Clemens, Pedro Martinez, and Walt “Clyde” Frazier.

Ed Burns – award-winning actor, producer, and native New Yorker – serves as narrator for Tales From The Ryder Cup.

Following is the schedule of premieres for Tales From The Ryder Cup in Partnership with Rolex:



TALES FROM THE RYDER CUP PROGRAMMING

Day

Time

Network

Sunday, Aug. 31

5 p.m.

NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 7

5 p.m.

NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 14

2 p.m.

NBC/Peacock



Following Sunday premieres on NBC and Peacock, Golf Channel will air encore presentations each Tuesday night in primetime, and Golf Channel viewers can catch a Tales From The Ryder Cup marathon of all three episodes on Thursday, Sept. 18, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes will also be available on-demand on Peacock and on Golf Channel’s YouTube page. Tales From The Ryder Cup is produced by the Emmy Award-winning Golf Channel Films team alongside Sky Sports led by coordinating producer Israel DeHerrera, in partnership with Rolex, which is a proud Worldwide Partner of The Ryder Cup.

