THE 80TH U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN PRESENTED BY ALLY AT ERIN HILLS & PGA TOUR MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE GOLF COVERAGE THIS WEEK

U.S. Women’s Open Coverage Begins Thursday Morning at 8:40 a.m. ET with Featured Groups on Peacock and Noon ET on USA Network; Weekend Coverage on NBC and Peacock; Golf Central Live From the U.S. Women’s Open On-Site Pre- and Post-Round Analysis on GOLF Channel

NBC Sports to Utilize Drone Tracing Technology In Partnership with Rolex For First Time at Women’s Major; Final Hour of Thursday-Sunday Coverage on NBC and USA Network Uninterrupted In Partnership with Rolex

U.S. Women’s Open Featured Groups on Peacock Presented by American Express Headlined by Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Rose Zhang, Charley Hull & Lexi Thompson

PGA TOUR Memorial Tournament on GOLF Channel – Thursday-Friday at 2 p.m. ET, Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Final Round of NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship Tonight at 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 28, 2025 – The 80th U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally from Erin Hills Golf Club in Erin, Wis., and the PGA TOUR’s Memorial Tournament – hosted by Jack Nicklaus – headline NBC Sports’ live golf coverage across NBC, USA Network, Peacock, and GOLF Channel.

This week’s live golf coverage on GOLF Channel also includes the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship match between Virginia and Oklahoma State tonight at 6 p.m. ET, as well as the PGA TOUR Champions’ Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines and the DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open.

USGA/LPGA TOUR: U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN

This year’s U.S. Women’s Open field is once again led by World No. 1 Nelly Korda, who has finished inside the top 30 at all seven of her LPGA Tour starts this season but is still in search of her first win of 2025 and her first U.S. Women’s Open title. Yuka Saso is the defending champion, capturing her second U.S. Women’s Open last year at Lancaster Country Club, defeating fellow Japanese player Hinako Shibuno by three shots. Current World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul finished in a tie for sixth last year.

Live Thursday-Friday championship coverage begins with at Noon ET on USA Network and shifts to Peacock exclusively at 6 p.m. ET. Saturday’s coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock and continues on NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET. Sunday’s final round coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

This year’s coverage will also include Featured Groups on Peacock Presented by American Express showcasing two groups in each of the morning and afternoon waves Thursday through Sunday.

For the first time at a women’s major championship, NBC Sports will utilize Emmy Award-winning drone tracing technology in partnership with Rolex for its championship coverage across NBC, USA Network and Peacock. Additionally, NBC Sports will present the “Rolex Hour” each day, featuring uninterrupted coverage of the final hour of play on NBC and USA Network.

Thursday/Friday Featured Groups on Peacock



8:40 a.m. ET/2:25 p.m. ET – Yuka Saso/Lydia Ko/Rianne Malixi(a)

8:51 a.m. ET/2:36 p.m. ET – Jeeno Thitikul/Lilia Vu/Rose Zhang

2:25 p.m. ET/8:40 a.m. ET – Nelly Korda/Charley Hull/Lexi Thompson

2:36 p.m. ET/8:51 a.m. ET – Minjee Lee/Mao Saigo/Jin Young Ko

80th U.S. Women’s Open Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Dan Hicks / Cara Banks

: / Analyst : Morgan Pressel / Karen Stupples

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course : Jim “Bones” Mackay / Karen Stupples / Paige Mackenzie / Kay Cockerill

: / Reporter: Amy Rogers

Featured Groups Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Damon Hack / George Savaricas

: / Analyst : Amanda Blumenherst

: On-Course: Emilia Doran / Julia Johnson

How To Watch – Thursday, May 29 – Sunday, June 1 (all times ET)



TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Date

USA Network

Peacock

NBC/Peacock

Thursday, May 29

12-6 p.m.

6-8 p.m.



Friday, May 30

12-6 p.m.

6-8 p.m.



Saturday, May 31



1-3 p.m.

3-6 p.m.

Sunday, June 1





2-7 p.m.



GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN

GOLF Channel surrounds the 80th U.S. Women’s Open with nearly 20 hours of live studio coverage from Erin Hills its critically acclaimed Golf Central Live From the U.S. Women’s Open Pre-championship continues today at 1 p.m. ET and pre- and post-round coverage will air live from Erin Hills through the conclusion of the championship.

Broadcast Team



Hosts : Anna Jackson

: Analysts : Brandel Chamblee / Mel Reid / Paige Mackenzie

: Reporters/Contributors: Beth Ann Nichols / Amy Rogers

Date

Golf Central – Live From the U.S. Women’s Open *

Wednesday, May 28

1-5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 29

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. / 8-9 p.m.

Friday, May 30

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. / 8-9 p.m.

Saturday, May 31

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. / 6-7 p.m.

Sunday, June 1

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. / 7-8 p.m.

*all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play



TRANSCRIPT – DAN HICKS, MORGAN PRESSEL, KAREN STUPPLES AND KAY COCKERILL PREVIEW 80TH U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN AT ERIN HILLS

Last week, members of NBC Sports’ broadcast team – play-by-play commentator Dan Hicks, analyst Morgan Pressel, and on-course reporters Karen Stupples and Kay Cockerill – previewed the 80th U.S. Women’s Open on a media conference call. Following are excerpts from the call. Click here for a full transcript.

Hicks on Nelly Korda: “For all the talent and all the wins and all the victories that she’s had, it’s just been the U.S. Women’s Open that has really kind of been one of those championships that she hasn’t put it together. We all remember the 10 she made at the par-3 at Lancaster last year. I think she’s got a couple of top 10s in her great career in U.S. Women’s Opens, which is underperforming for Nelly. Maybe this will be the kind of canvas where she can let the driver loose and show us what she can do at the biggest championship they play.”

Pressel on young players in women’s golf: “I’d say even in the last five years, certainly, with the changes to amateur status and NIL and things like that. I walk up and down the range at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and it looks like I could be at a Tour event. They all have launch monitors. They bring their coaches with them. That wasn’t part of amateur golf when I was competing in those events. So I think those sorts of things have really prepared some of these amateurs better to actually make the transition to professional golf.”

Stupples on the strength of young players on the LPGA Tour: “It’s the same as they have in the pros, the college teams. They all prepare themselves for the moment. They get to show on TV, as you saw yesterday. Everything about the amateur game is moving in a more professional direction, and the top amateurs literally could go on to the LPGA Tour and compete any given week.”

PGA TOUR: MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

The Memorial Tournament is the seventh Signature Event on the PGA TOUR season in 2025 and has been hosted by Jack Nicklaus since its inception in 1976. Nicklaus won the championship in 1977 and 1984. Last year, Scottie Scheffler defeated Collin Morikawa by one shot and looks to become the first back-to-back winner of the Memorial since Tiger Woods won the event three consecutive times from 1999 to 2001.

GOLF Channel’s early-round coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday. Saturday’s coverage airs at 2 p.m. ET and Sunday’s coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET. Peacock will also stream coverage of the Memorial Tournament Honoree Ceremony – featuring this year’s recipient, Barbara Nicklaus – today at 1:30 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Terry Gannon

: Analyst : Frank Nobilo

: Holes: Curt Byrum

On-Course : Smylie Kaufman / Johnson Wagner

: Reporting: Todd Lewis

Notable Players This Week



Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Justin Thomas

Hideki Matsuyama

Patrick Cantlay

Viktor Hovland

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: PRINCIPAL CHARITY CLASSIC

The Principal Charity Classic is held at the Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa, and been hosted there since 2013. Ernie Els won last year’s event by one shot over Stephen Ames. GOLF Channel’s coverage begins Friday at 9 p.m. ET, followed by second round coverage on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET and Sunday’s final round coverage at 2:30 p.m. ET. Friday-Saturday coverage will stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app at 3 p.m. ET.

Notable Players This Week



Ernie Els

Angel Cabrera

Padraig Harrington

Retief Goosen

Darren Clarke

David Toms

COLLEGE GOLF: NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

GOLF Channel presents live coverage of the national championship match in NCAA Division I men’s golf tonight at 6 p.m. ET, as Virginia looks to win its first-ever title against perennial powerhouse Oklahoma State. Virginia advanced to the final match by beating Florida in the semifinals while Oklahoma State defeated Ole Miss. Steve Burkowski (play-by-play), John Cook (analyst), Jim Gallagher Jr. (holes), Emilia Doran (on-course) and Billy Ray Brown (on-course) will have the call from Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

DP WORLD TOUR: AUSTRIAN ALPINE OPEN

This event at Gut Altentann Golf Club in Salzburg returns to the DP World Tour schedule for the first time since 2021. Bernhard Langer won the inaugural event in 1990. Notable champions include Alex Cejka, Paul McGinley, and Dylan Frittelli. Coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, and at 7 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Notable Players This Week



Dylan Frittelli

Luke Donald

Rafa Cabrera Bello

John Catlin

Eugenio Chacarra

Brandon Wu

