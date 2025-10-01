THE ROVAL AT CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY HOSTS NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF ELIMINATION RACE THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 5, AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK

NASCAR Cup Series’ Bank of America ROVAL 400 from Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Begins Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network; Pre-Race Coverage on USA Network Begins at 2:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte to Call Race

Diffey, Burton, Jarrett, and Letarte Discussed NASCAR Playoffs on a Media Conference Call Earlier This Week

“We’ve had so many captivating Cup races at the ROVAL…This race has always been a center point of the Playoffs.” – Steve Letarte

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 1, 2025 – It’s a cutoff race! NBC Sports will present live coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series’ final Round of 12 playoff race with the Bank of America ROVAL 400 from Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in Charlotte, N.C., this Sunday, Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Live pre-race coverage on USA Network begins at 2:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green.

This Sunday’s race will see the bottom four drivers in the playoff standings eliminated. Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano currently finds himself on the playoff bubble as the last man in, with Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, and Tyler Reddick all under the cutoff line but within striking distance. Chase Elliott won last week’s race at Kansas Speedway to advance to the Round of 8 alongside New Hampshire Motor Speedway winner Ryan Blaney, with Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell rounding out the top five.

NBC Sports’ broadcast team of veteran motorsports play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will call the action. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters.

Marty Snider will host post-race coverage alongside NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, with Letarte joining for pre-race coverage.

Jarrett, a North Carolina native, won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1996. Burton won in 1999.

NASCAR CUP SERIES ROUND OF 12 STANDINGS

Pos.

Driver

Points

1.

Chase Elliott*

-

2.

Ryan Blaney*

-

3.

Kyle Larson

+54

4.

Denny Hamlin

+48

5.

Christopher Bell

+44

6.

William Byron

+40

7.

Chase Briscoe

+21

8.

Joey Logano

+13

ON THE BUBBLE

9.

Ross Chastain

-13

10.

Bubba Wallace

-26

11.

Tyler Reddick

-29

12.

Austin Cindric

-48



*Clinched Round of 8 berth

Sunday’s race will see 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick drive with a special NBC Sports wrap on his car. Reddick, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion who advanced to the Championship 4 last year, will be interviewed before the race.

This week’s opening tease will be voiced by Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Vince Carter and five-time NBA All-Star Brad Daugherty, who both played for the storied University of North Carolina basketball program. Both Carter and Daugherty will serve as analysts for NBC Sports’ coverage of the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season, which begins Oct. 21. For more details, click here.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 14 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025 across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2025 NASCAR coverage. Live coverage of practice and qualifying will be presented on truTV this Saturday starting at 2 p.m. ET.

Diffey, Burton, Jarrett, and Letarte previewed this week’s cutoff race and discussed the Cup Series Playoffs on a media conference call earlier this week. For the full transcription, click here.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play-by-Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analysts : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman

STUDIO TEAM

Host : Marty Snider

: Marty Snider Studio Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Letarte

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Coverage

Platform

Time (ET)

Sat., Oct. 4

Practice and Qualifying

truTV

2 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 5

Countdown to Green

USA Network

2:30 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series – Bank of America ROVAL 400

USA Network

3 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race

USA Network

6 p.m.



IMSA

With the famed Petit Le Mans race next Saturday, an IMSA Championship Preview special will be presented on NBC and Peacock this Sunday, Oct. 5, at 3 p.m. ET. NBC Sports will present live coverage of the iconic Petit Le Mans race from Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta next Saturday, Oct. 11, from 12-3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock before transitioning exclusively to Peacock for the rest of the duration of the 10-hour race.

