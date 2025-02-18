TWO-TIME WORLD CHAMPION ICE DANCE TEAM MADISON CHOCK AND EVAN BATES COMPETE IN 2025 ISU FOUR CONTINENTS FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS HEADLINING THIS WEEK’S WINTER SPORTS COVERAGE ACROSS NBC SPORTS

Live Figure Skating Coverage from Seoul, South Korea, Begins Tomorrow, Wed., Feb. 19, with the Pairs’ Short Program at 10:10 p.m. ET on Peacock

Rising U.S. Star Jordan Stolz Expected to Compete in ISU World Cup Speed Skating Event in Poland, Beginning Friday, Feb. 21, at 12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock

U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Mixed Doubles Curling Continues Today at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock; Full Coverage Schedule Here

All Winter Sports Coverage Streams Live on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 18, 2025 – The U.S. ice dance team of Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who won gold in the figure skating team event during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and have won the past two world titles (2023, 2024), are expected to compete at the 2025 ISU Four Continents Championships from South Korea, beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 10:10 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, highlighting NBC Sports’ winter sports coverage this week.

Additionally, Peacock will exclusively present live coverage of U.S. speed skating prodigy Jordan Stolz in the 2025 ISU World Cup Speed Skating event from Tomaszow, Poland as well as the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup from Hinzenbach, Austria, this weekend. Live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Mixed Doubles Curling, the first U.S. Olympic Trials for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, continues today at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock. For the full week’s coverage schedule, click here.

ISU FOUR CONTINENTS FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS

NBC Sports presents live coverage of the 2025 ISU Four Continents Championships this week from Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul, South Korea, across Peacock and E!. Live coverage begins Wednesday at 10:10 p.m. ET with the pairs’ short live on Peacock. E! will present coverage windows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Coverage of every skater in every discipline will stream live on Peacock throughout the championship event.

Ice dance duo Madison Chock and Evan Bates, winners at the last four U.S. Figure Skating Championships, look to win their fourth overall Four Continents championship at this week’s event. Alysa Liu and Bradie Tennell, who are both two-time national champions, could contend for the women’s title, but will face tough competition from South Korean and Japanese skaters.

On the E! shows, 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir will call the action.

2025 ISU Four Continents Championships Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Discipline

Platform

Time (ET)

Wed., Feb. 19

Pairs’ Short

Peacock

10:10 p.m.

Thurs., Feb. 20

Rhythm Dance

Peacock

12:45 a.m.



Men’s Short

Peacock

4:15 a.m.

Men’s Short*

E!

8 a.m.

Fri., Feb. 21

Pairs’ Free

Peacock

12:55 a.m.



Women’s Short

Peacock

4 a.m.

Women’s Short*

E!

8 a.m.

Men’s Free

Peacock

11 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 22

Ice Dance/Free Dance

Peacock

4:25 a.m.



Men’s Free*

E!

8 a.m.



Women’s Free

Peacock

9:25 p.m.



Pairs’ Free/Free Dance*

E!

10 a.m.

Sun., Feb. 2

Exhibition Gala

Peacock

3 a.m.



*Encore presentation

ISU WORLD CUP SPEED SKATING

Live coverage of all three days of the 2025 ISU World Cup Speed Skating from Tomaszow, Poland, beginning with the first day of action on Friday, Feb. 21, at 12:30 p.m. ET, will be presented exclusively on Peacock. Stolz, who is expected to compete this weekend, is the two-time reigning world champion in the 500m, 1000m, and 1500m and the 2024 world Allround champion.

NBC Sports’ ISU World Cup Speed Skating Live Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Discipline

Platform

Time (ET)

Fri., Feb. 21

Day 1

Peacock

12:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 22

Day 2

Peacock

8:30 a.m.

Sun., Feb. 23

Day 3

Peacock

8:30 a.m.



SKI JUMPING

Peacock will present exclusive live FIS Ski Jumping World Cup coverage of the women’s individual normal hill from Hinzenbach, Austria, this Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7 a.m. ET and Sunday, Feb. 23, at 9:20 a.m. ET. Slovenia’s Nika Prevc is the current world cup standings leader.

NBC Sports’ Ski Jumping World Cup Live Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Discipline

Platform

Time (ET)

Sat., Feb. 22

Women’s Normal Hill

Peacock

7 a.m.

Sun., Feb. 23

Women’s Normal Hill

Peacock

9:20 a.m.



—NBC SPORTS—