Reggie Miller PB.png
REGGIE MILLER TO JOIN NBC SPORTS BEGINNING WITH 2025-26 NBA SEASON
Curling Trials.png
U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS FOR MIXED DOUBLES CURLING BEGIN NEXT WEEK, FEB. 17-23, LIVE ACROSS CNBC AND PEACOCK, KICKING OFF THE ROAD TO 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS
Thumbnail
PGA TOUR’S THE GENESIS INVITATIONAL HEADLINES THIS WEEK’S LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ON GOLF CHANNEL

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 2, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
CHELSEA VISIT MANCHESTER CITY THIS SATURDAY, JAN. 25, AT 12:30 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
MASSIVE MIDWEEK MATCHUPS — FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL AT THIRD-PLACE NOTTINGHAM FOREST (TODAY ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO) & SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL V. TOTTENHAM (WED. ON PEACOCK) — HEADLINE THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
TWO-TIME WORLD CHAMPION ICE DANCE TEAM MADISON CHOCK AND EVAN BATES COMPETE IN 2025 ISU FOUR CONTINENTS FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS HEADLINING THIS WEEK’S WINTER SPORTS COVERAGE ACROSS NBC SPORTS

Published February 18, 2025 01:30 PM

Live Figure Skating Coverage from Seoul, South Korea, Begins Tomorrow, Wed., Feb. 19, with the Pairs’ Short Program at 10:10 p.m. ET on Peacock

Rising U.S. Star Jordan Stolz Expected to Compete in ISU World Cup Speed Skating Event in Poland, Beginning Friday, Feb. 21, at 12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock

U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Mixed Doubles Curling Continues Today at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock; Full Coverage Schedule Here

All Winter Sports Coverage Streams Live on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 18, 2025 – The U.S. ice dance team of Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who won gold in the figure skating team event during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and have won the past two world titles (2023, 2024), are expected to compete at the 2025 ISU Four Continents Championships from South Korea, beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 10:10 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, highlighting NBC Sports’ winter sports coverage this week.

Additionally, Peacock will exclusively present live coverage of U.S. speed skating prodigy Jordan Stolz in the 2025 ISU World Cup Speed Skating event from Tomaszow, Poland as well as the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup from Hinzenbach, Austria, this weekend. Live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Mixed Doubles Curling, the first U.S. Olympic Trials for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, continues today at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock. For the full week’s coverage schedule, click here.

ISU FOUR CONTINENTS FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS

NBC Sports presents live coverage of the 2025 ISU Four Continents Championships this week from Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul, South Korea, across Peacock and E!. Live coverage begins Wednesday at 10:10 p.m. ET with the pairs’ short live on Peacock. E! will present coverage windows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Coverage of every skater in every discipline will stream live on Peacock throughout the championship event.

Ice dance duo Madison Chock and Evan Bates, winners at the last four U.S. Figure Skating Championships, look to win their fourth overall Four Continents championship at this week’s event. Alysa Liu and Bradie Tennell, who are both two-time national champions, could contend for the women’s title, but will face tough competition from South Korean and Japanese skaters.

On the E! shows, 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir will call the action.

2025 ISU Four Continents Championships Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date
Discipline
Platform
Time (ET)
Wed., Feb. 19
Pairs’ Short
Peacock
10:10 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 20
Rhythm Dance
Peacock
12:45 a.m.

Men’s Short
Peacock
4:15 a.m.
Men’s Short*
E!
8 a.m.
Fri., Feb. 21
Pairs’ Free
Peacock
12:55 a.m.

Women’s Short
Peacock
4 a.m.
Women’s Short*
E!
8 a.m.
Men’s Free
Peacock
11 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 22
Ice Dance/Free Dance
Peacock
4:25 a.m.

Men’s Free*
E!
8 a.m.

Women’s Free
Peacock
9:25 p.m.

Pairs’ Free/Free Dance*
E!
10 a.m.
Sun., Feb. 2
Exhibition Gala
Peacock
3 a.m.

*Encore presentation

ISU WORLD CUP SPEED SKATING

Live coverage of all three days of the 2025 ISU World Cup Speed Skating from Tomaszow, Poland, beginning with the first day of action on Friday, Feb. 21, at 12:30 p.m. ET, will be presented exclusively on Peacock. Stolz, who is expected to compete this weekend, is the two-time reigning world champion in the 500m, 1000m, and 1500m and the 2024 world Allround champion.

NBC Sports’ ISU World Cup Speed Skating Live Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date
Discipline
Platform
Time (ET)
Fri., Feb. 21
Day 1
Peacock
12:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 22
Day 2
Peacock
8:30 a.m.
Sun., Feb. 23
Day 3
Peacock
8:30 a.m.

SKI JUMPING

Peacock will present exclusive live FIS Ski Jumping World Cup coverage of the women’s individual normal hill from Hinzenbach, Austria, this Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7 a.m. ET and Sunday, Feb. 23, at 9:20 a.m. ET. Slovenia’s Nika Prevc is the current world cup standings leader.

NBC Sports’ Ski Jumping World Cup Live Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date
Discipline
Platform
Time (ET)
Sat., Feb. 22
Women’s Normal Hill
Peacock
7 a.m.
Sun., Feb. 23
Women’s Normal Hill
Peacock
9:20 a.m.

—NBC SPORTS—