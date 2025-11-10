U.S. OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TEAM TRIALS FOR CURLING BEGIN TOMORROW, TUES., NOV. 11 ON PEACOCK, WITH WEEKEND COVERAGE ALSO ON USA NETWORK

Live Coverage of Olympic Team Trials Begins Tomorrow with Draw 1 at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock; Paralympic Team Trials – Curling Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Begins with Game 1 of Final on Friday, Nov. 14, at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock

Winners of Men’s and Women’s Olympic Trials Advance to December’s Olympic Qualifying Event

Best-of-Three Series of Laura Dwyer/Steve Emt vs. Penny Ricker/David Samsa Determines Which Team Represents Team USA at Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics

NBC Sports’ Jason Knapp, Olympic Gold Medalist Kevin Martin, and Kira K. Dixon to Call Event

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 10, 2025 – The United States’ top curling teams take a crucial step toward the chance to represent Team USA at the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics and Paralympics at the U.S. Olympic Men’s and Women’s Team Trials – Curling and the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials – Curling Wheelchair Mixed Doubles this week. Both events will be held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., with live coverage presented across Peacock and USA Network beginning tomorrow, Nov. 11, and continuing through Sunday, Nov. 16.

NBC Sports will present over 100 hours of coverage throughout the six-day event, with over 85 hours on Peacock. USA Network will have nearly 15 hours of coverage. Live coverage of the Olympic Trials begins tomorrow with Draw 1 and Draw 2 at 1 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET, respectively, with both windows on Peacock.

There will be four men’s and four women’s teams competing, with each team comprised of four curlers. The winner of both the men’s and women’s Trials will advance to December’s Olympic Qualifying Event, where each team will have a chance to qualify for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Earlier this year in February, Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin won the U.S. Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling Trials, solidifying their spots to Milan. Additionally, two-time Olympic team medalist John Shuster aims for his record sixth consecutive Olympic appearance.

Live coverage of the Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Paralympic Trials begins this Friday, Nov. 14, at 9 a.m. ET with Game 1 of the Final. At the U.S. Paralympic Wheelchair Curling Mixed Doubles Trials, Laura Dwyer and Steve Emt will face Penny Ricker and David Samsa in a best-of-three series to determine which team will represent the U.S. in mixed doubles at the 2026 Milan Cortina Paralympics. The U.S. will aim for its first-ever podium finish in Paralympic wheelchair curling history.

Curling was included in the program of the inaugural 1924 Winter Olympics in Chamonix, France, and after a lengthy Olympic hiatus, has been a mainstay of the Winter Games since 1998. The U.S. men last won a medal in 2018, their sole Olympic curling gold, while the U.S. women have never reached the podium.

NBC Sports’ Jason Knapp will call the event, joined by analyst and two-time Olympic medalist Kevin Martin, and reporter Kira K. Dixon. Martin, also a world champion, four-time Canadian champion, and World Curling Hall of Famer, won gold on home ice at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

How To Watch – Tues., Nov. 11 – Sun., Nov. 16 (all times ET)



Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app

TV: USA Network

NBC SPORTS’ U.S. OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC CURLING TEAM TRIALS SCHEDULE

Date

Coverage

Time (ET)

Network/Platform(s)

Tues., Nov. 11

Draw 1 (4 games)

1 p.m.

Peacock



Draw 2 (4 games)

8 p.m.

Peacock

Weds., Nov. 12

Draw 3 (4 games)

1 p.m.

Peacock



Draw 4 (4 games)

8 p.m.

Peacock

Thurs., Nov. 13

Draw 5 (4 games)

1 p.m.

Peacock



Draw 6 (4 games)

8 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., Nov. 14

Tiebreaker(s)*

9 a.m.

Peacock



Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 1)

9 a.m.

Peacock



Women’s Final (Game 1)

3 p.m.

Peacock



Men’s Final (Game 1)

8 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 15

Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 2)

10 a.m.

Peacock



Women’s Final (Game 2)

3 p.m.

Peacock, USA Network



Wheelchair Mixed Doubles (Games 1 and 2)

6 p.m.^

Peacock, USA Network



Men’s Final (Game 2)

7 p.m.

Peacock, USA Network

Sun., Nov. 16

Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 3)

10 a.m.*

Peacock



Women’s Final (Game 3)*

2:30 p.m.

Peacock, USA Network



Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 3)

5:30 p.m.*^

Peacock, USA Network



Men’s Final (Game 3)*

7 p.m.

Peacock, USA Network



*If necessary

^Encore presentation

All live coverage will also be available on NBCOlympics.com. For more information on live coverage presented on Peacock, click here, and for more information on NBC Sports’ live coverage of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team Trials, click here.

***

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Olympic Winter Games will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Olympic Winter Games) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Rome Olympics and 2006 Olympic Winter Games in Torino, which is the last time there was a Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

In February 2025, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

--U.S. OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TEAM TRIALS--