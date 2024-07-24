UNITED STATES MEN’S SOCCER TEAM FACES HOST-NATION FRANCE LIVE TODAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK HEADLINING OLYMPIC COVERAGE

United States Women’s National Soccer Team Begins Quest for Fifth Overall Gold Medal, Facing Zambia Tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET Live on USA Network and Peacock

The Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics is This Friday, July 26 on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo; Coverage Begins at Noon ET

Most Up-to-Date Olympic TV Listings on NBCOlympics.com

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 24, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s comprehensive coverage of the Paris Olympics begins today, Wednesday, July 24, with the first day of Paris Olympic competition, headlined by the United States men making their return to the Olympic soccer stage for the first time since 2008 as they face host-nation France live at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

Also today, an encore of the U.S. men’s rugby matches against World No. 4 France and No. 10 Fiji will be presented at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Coverage of the Opening Ceremony is this Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

The United States men look to win their first Olympic soccer medal since 1904 and open competition against France live today at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. The national team features center-back Walker Zimmerman, Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, rising star Kevin Paredes. 2024 European Cup champions Spain begin play as well, facing Uzbekistan at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

The United States Women’s National Soccer Team, which won the gold medal at three consecutive Olympics (2004, 2008, 2012), looks to get back atop the podium as they open up play against Zambia on USA Network and Peacock live at 3 p.m. ET. The U.S. team is captained by Lindsey Horan and features rising stars Sophia Smith and Naomi Girma.

U.S. men’s rugby continues their Olympic campaign against Uruguay as another section of the qualifying round gets underway at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock; women’s handball action also begins with Slovenia taking on Denmark at 3 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

FRIDAY, JULY 26

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony, starting with the preview show at 12 p.m. ET leading into the ceremony at 1:30 p.m. ET. Telemundo coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET. The day will culminate with Primetime coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Emmy Award-winning talk show host and Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning will join two-time Sports Emmy Award-winner and NBC Olympics primetime host Mike Tirico to host live coverage.

Joining the trio will be TODAY Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, as well as NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor. Guthrie and Kotb will be stationed together on a bridge along the route, reporting on the pageantry and excitement as the athletes sail by, with Snoop Dogg providing commentary from a bridge along the Seine. Taylor will be stationed on the Team USA boat as it floats down the River Seine, interviewing Team USA athletes as they prepare to compete against the some of the best athletes in the world. Clarkson, Manning, and Tirico will be positioned at the Trocadero near the ceremony’s finish, with spectacular views of The Seine and Eiffel Tower.

NBCU Olympic veterans Melissa Stark and Andrea Joyce will serve as reporters for the Opening Ceremony, with Stark on the red carpet in Paris, providing viewers with insights on all things Paris Olympic Games.

***

For the latest comprehensive Olympic TV schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

For more information about NBC Sports, our releases, and latest news, please visit https://www.nbcsports.com/pressbox. A complete archive of Paris Olympics press releases can be found here.

A replay of each night’s “Primetime in Paris” will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events across 39 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone will stream live on Peacock each day from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET each day from July 27-Aug. 10; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Olympic moments happening at any time.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, the commentary series on Peacock hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, begins on July 26, with the 8-episode series rolling out 2-3 episodes per week.

Watch with Alex Cooper, starring the titular multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, will host a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock, with the first installment set for Sunday, July 28, at 3 p.m. ET during the United States women’s soccer team taking on Germany, and the second on Thursday, August 1, at 12:15 p.m. ET for the women’s gymnastics all-around final.

Peacock is the exclusive U.S. home of the “La Grande Seine,” a two-part Olympic Channel documentary on the making of the Opening Ceremony. The first episode is currently available on Peacock, with the second installment releasing tomorrow, July 25.

***

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24 (DAY -2)

USA NETWORK

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – United States vs. France (LIVE)

5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – Spain vs. Uzbekistan

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round*



United States vs. France

United States vs. Fiji

8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – United States vs. France*

10 p.m.-11:45 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – Paraguay vs. Japan

11:45 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Ukraine vs. Iraq

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Mali vs. Israel

THURSDAY, JULY 25 (DAY -1)

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Mali vs. Israel

3 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Women’s Handball – Slovenia vs. Denmark (LIVE)

4:30 a.m.-5 a.m.

Men’s Rugby – United States vs. Fiji*

5 a.m.-6:30 a.m.

Women’s Handball – Netherlands vs. Angola (LIVE)

6:30 a.m.-8 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – United States vs. France*

8 a.m.-11 a.m.

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)



Samoa vs. Kenya

Argentina vs. Australia

United States vs. Uruguay

Fiji vs. France

South Africa vs. Japan

New Zealand vs. Ireland

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Spain vs. Japan (LIVE)

1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Women’s Handball – Hungary vs. France (LIVE)

2:30 p.m.-3 p.m.

Soccer – Pregame

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Zambia (LIVE)

5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinals

7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Germany vs. Australia

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Zambia*

11 p.m.-12 a.m.

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round and Quarterfinal*

12 a.m.-2 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – France vs. Colombia

FRIDAY, JULY 26 (DAY 0)

NBC

12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Opening Ceremony – Preview Show

1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Opening Ceremony (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Opening Ceremony – Preview Show

7:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Opening Ceremony

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3 a.m.

Women’s Handball – Hungary vs. France*

3 a.m.-5 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Spain vs. Japan*

5 a.m.-7 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – France vs. Colombia*

7 a.m.-8 a.m.

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round and Quarterfinal*

8 a.m.-10 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – United States vs. France*

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Zambia*

*Replay

--PARIS OLYMPICS--