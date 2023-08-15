 Skip navigation
Top News

TOP 10 CHINESE ATHLETES OF 2022
Han Cong, Olympic pairs’ figure skating champion, to sit out Olympic cycle
NASCAR: Ford EcoBoost 400
Ken Schrader wins NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Ohsweken
Dalvin Cook
RB Frenzy: How Cook to Jets, Elliott to Patriots Impacts Fantasy Landscape

Top Clips

nbc_pft_grid_230815.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring PHI, BAL, CHI, WAS
nbc_pft_tuamauifundraiser_230815.jpg
Tua fundraising to aid Maui in wake of wildfires
nbc_pft_samhowell_230815.jpg
WAS has ‘potential to be scary’ with Howell at QB

NFLCleveland BrownsShelby Harris

Shelby
Harris

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
Report: Shelby Harris agrees to terms with Browns
Free agent defensive lineman Shelby Harris visited the Browns late last month.
Myles Garrett leaves practice early with foot injury
Ronnie Harrison signs with Colts
Browns put Jacob Phillips on IR, sign S Nate Meadors and RB Jordan Wilkins
Browns call Elijah Moore day-to-day with rib injury
Browns LB Jacob Phillips out for season with torn pectoral
Kevin Stefanski encourages Deshaun Watson to run the ball in the preseason