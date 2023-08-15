Skip navigation
NFL
Cleveland Browns
Shelby Harris
Shelby
Harris
Report: Shelby Harris agrees to terms with Browns
Free agent defensive lineman Shelby Harris visited the Browns late last month.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Shelby Harris
CLE
Defensive Lineman
#93
Browns ink DT Shelby Harris to deal
Shelby Harris
FA
Defensive Lineman
#93
Browns to meet with DE Shelby Harris
Shelby Harris
FA
Defensive Lineman
#93
Broncos work out Shelby Harris
Shelby Harris
CLE
Defensive Lineman
#93
Seahawks expected to release DE Shelby Harris
Gabe Jackson
FA
Guard
#66
Gabe Jackson a potential cap casualty for Hawks?
Myles Garrett leaves practice early with foot injury
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Ronnie Harrison signs with Colts
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Browns put Jacob Phillips on IR, sign S Nate Meadors and RB Jordan Wilkins
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Browns call Elijah Moore day-to-day with rib injury
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Browns LB Jacob Phillips out for season with torn pectoral
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Kevin Stefanski encourages Deshaun Watson to run the ball in the preseason
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
