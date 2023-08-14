Australia vs England: How to watch Women’s World Cup, live stream link, start time
Can the hosts Australia continue to ride home vibes against tournament favorites England?
Sydney will be rocking when hosts Australia play favorites England on Wednesday at Stadium Australia for the right to play in the 2023 Women’s World Cup Final.
The Matildas blanked Denmark 2-0 after clobbering Canada 4-0 to bounce back from a surprising 3-2 loss to Nigeria. The clean sheet streak hit three games after a scoreless 120 minutes led to a 7-6 defeat of France in penalties to reach this semifinal stage.
The sides met in an April friendly at Brentford Community Stadium, when Sam Kerr and Charlotte Grant scored in a surprising 2-0 win over the Lionesses that ended England’s 30-game unbeaten run.
England has since drawn three times including their Round of 16 triumph over Nigeria in penalties, and has not looked convincing aside from a 6-1 blowout of China that was pretty expected. Will the Lionesses meet the moment in Sydney?
Winner gets Spain or Sweden.
How to watch Australia vs England live, stream link and start time
Kickoff: 6 am ET, Wednesday
How to watch in English: Fox
How to watch en Español: Telemundo/Women’s World Cup on Peacock
The pressure is either on or off Australia, depending on your point of view.
The Matildas have beaten third-ranked France and sixth-ranked Canada en route to the semifinal, and that’s a completely respectable run for the 12th-ranked nation by FIFA.
So beating No. 8 England, the EURO champions, would come while playing with house money, right?
Or... Australia is likely hosting a World Cup for the only time in these players’ lifetimes and the Matildas cannot possibly function with the weight of a nation on its backs, right?
Anyway, Australia has only allowed a goal once in five matches this tournament, the 3-2 loss to Nigeria, and Sam Kerr looks ready to meet several Chelsea teammates on the pitch in Sydney.
England’s third-straight World Cup semifinal could end with the Lionesses making their final debut or playing in the third-place game again.
Sarina Wiegman’s powerhouse won EURO 2022 and has enjoyed an easier path in this tournament despite a number of key injuries before the tournament.
Haiti, Denmark, China, Nigeria, and Colombia all sit 15th or lower on the FIFA Rankings, while Australia is 12th. The other side sees Spain (7th) and Sweden (2nd).
England star Lauren James will serve the second game of her suspension for a stamp in the Round of 16. Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo have both scored in multiple games and will again be in focus on Wednesday.