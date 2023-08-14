Australia vs England: How to watch Women’s World Cup, live stream link, start time

Sydney will be rocking when hosts Australia play favorites England on Wednesday at Stadium Australia for the right to play in the 2023 Women’s World Cup Final.

The Matildas blanked Denmark 2-0 after clobbering Canada 4-0 to bounce back from a surprising 3-2 loss to Nigeria. The clean sheet streak hit three games after a scoreless 120 minutes led to a 7-6 defeat of France in penalties to reach this semifinal stage.

The sides met in an April friendly at Brentford Community Stadium, when Sam Kerr and Charlotte Grant scored in a surprising 2-0 win over the Lionesses that ended England’s 30-game unbeaten run.

England has since drawn three times including their Round of 16 triumph over Nigeria in penalties, and has not looked convincing aside from a 6-1 blowout of China that was pretty expected. Will the Lionesses meet the moment in Sydney?

Winner gets Spain or Sweden.

How to watch Australia vs England live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 6 am ET, Wednesday

How to watch in English: Fox