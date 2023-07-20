 Skip navigation
Newcastle vs Aston Villa: How to watch, live stream link, start time

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa is a showcase of top-four gate crashers meeting Stateside on Sunday as the Premier League Summer Series hits Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Everything to know about the 2023 PL Summer Series
July 18, 2023 01:01 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards share what they have their eye on and what they're looking forward to at the inaugural Premier League Summer Series.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa is a showcase of top-four gate crashers meeting Stateside on Sunday as the Premier League Summer Series hits Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia (watch live, 7pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

[ WATCH LIVE: Premier League Summer Series on Peacock ]

The Magpies qualified for the UEFA Champions League last season thanks to impressive showings from Bruno Guimares, Sven Botman, and the rest of Eddie Howe’s Black and White Army, and now aim to meet an even higher standard as new ownership bids to make Newcastle one of the very best clubs on Earth.

Aston Villa’s also returning to European football and it looks to have all the weapons necessary to compete for the Europa Conference League crown while also fishing for a Champions League berth next year via the Premier League table. Ollie Watkins and Douglas Luiz were among the stars that propelled Villa’s hunt for glory last season, and Unai Emery has made some impressive additions.

This will be a preview of sorts for Week 1 in the Premier League, so don’t be surprised if Howe and Emery don’t try too hard to showcase specific tactics and formations, and just look to score goals and have fun in the United States. ProSoccerTalk will be on the scene at Lincoln Financial Field, with Nicholas Mendola providing sights, sounds, and updates from Newcastle vs Aston Villa.

Updates
How to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa in the Summer Series live, stream link
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

How to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa live

Kickoff: 7pm ET Sunday (July 23)

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League Summer Series on Peacock
Focus on Aston Villa
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

There’s a familiar face gone in Ashley Young but Unai Emery’s got two big-time additions.

The Villans purchased Pau Torres from Emery’s former club, Villarreal, and also added Leicester City midfield star Youri Tielemans.
Focusing on Newcastle United
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

The Magpies formally sold Chris Wood to Forest and released Matty Longstaff, while Allan Saint-Maximin could be on the move to Saudi Arabia as the Magpies look not to run afoul of Financial Fair Play.

Newcastle’s purchased AC Milan star Sandro Tonali in a record outlay for an Italian player, while the club could soon announce the acquisition of Harvey Barnes from Leicester City.