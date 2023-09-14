West Ham vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news
West Ham’s got a great record. Enter the champions, ready and willing to soil a decent start
The next up to try and stop Erling Haaland — and Manchester City — is David Moyes’ stout West Ham United at what’s sure to be a raucous Olympic Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET on USA Network and stream online via NBCSports.com).
Haaland’s scored six times through four games and there’s nothing fluky about the numbers. Haaland is leading the Premier League in expected goals by a full goal and his expected assists per 90 is in the top 30 to boot.
[ MORE: Premier League 2023-24 hub — Fixtures, results, stream info ]
West Ham has been defying xGA when it comes to its 3W-1D record, and the Irons are also living on the edge when it comes to defending in both the run-of-play and set pieces. West Ham is being out-attempted 51-39 in open play and 21-9 on dead balls, and that’s playing Bournemouth, Chelsea, Brighton, and Luton Town.
Man City, meanwhile, in those categories? The champs have admittedly played an easier schedule but are up 53-20 in open play and 13-5 on dead balls.
Good luck, Mr. Moyes.
How to watch West Ham vs Manchester City live, stream link, time
Kickoff: 10am ET, Sunday (Sept. 16)
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com
Maybe the players come back tired?
That’s the only thing standing in the way of Man City and 5-0 on the young season, as Red Star Belgrade will come to the Etihad to start the UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday and there’s little reason to think they’ll present a big threat. Red Star’s even away against a good domestic rival two hours after City kicks off this weekend.
Kevin De Bruyne remains out and Mateo Kovacic is likely to miss out as well after undergoing scans on a lower back ailment earlier this week. John Stones and Jack Grealish could return from their injuries.
Pep Guardiola’s returned from a surgery-inspired absence. The ‘away’ part of this fixture is the most threatening part. Oh, and watch Jarrod Bowen on the break.
West Ham has held 36.2% of the ball in Premier League games this season, comfortably among the worst in the division. Small sample size considered, it’ll still take a game or two at 60% to produce a more palatable season number.
The good news is that the Irons are comfortable without the ball, and Jarrod Bowen is producing a gaudy 3.25 shots per 90 given such short terms with that ol’ round thing required to produce a goal.
More good news? The Irons are healthy, just waiting on an all-clear on banged-up Vladimir Coufal.