West Ham vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

The next up to try and stop Erling Haaland — and Manchester City — is David Moyes’ stout West Ham United at what’s sure to be a raucous Olympic Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET on USA Network and stream online via NBCSports.com ).

Haaland’s scored six times through four games and there’s nothing fluky about the numbers. Haaland is leading the Premier League in expected goals by a full goal and his expected assists per 90 is in the top 30 to boot.

[ MORE: Premier League 2023-24 hub — Fixtures, results, stream info ]

West Ham has been defying xGA when it comes to its 3W-1D record, and the Irons are also living on the edge when it comes to defending in both the run-of-play and set pieces. West Ham is being out-attempted 51-39 in open play and 21-9 on dead balls, and that’s playing Bournemouth, Chelsea, Brighton, and Luton Town.

Man City, meanwhile, in those categories? The champs have admittedly played an easier schedule but are up 53-20 in open play and 13-5 on dead balls.

Good luck, Mr. Moyes.

How to watch West Ham vs Manchester City live, stream link, time