Aston Villa vs Burnley: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Aston Villa looks to bound back from a midweek setback when it welcomes Burnley to Villa Park on Saturday.

The Villans threw away a 2-0 lead at Manchester United at midweek, losing ground in the Premier League title race and opening the door to a top-four place.

WATCH ASTON VILLA vs BURNLEY LIVE

Burnley would love to worry about such things. but instead are still seeking a place above the bottom three in their first season back in the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets are six points back of 17th place but have taken points from three of their last five Premier League matches.

A midweek 2-0 loss to Liverpool won’t dampen the enthusiasm heading to Villa Park, where Burnley hope to add Villa to a list of December defeated sides that currently includes Sheffield United and Fulham.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (December 30)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Aston Villa, team news

OUT: Youri Tielemans (calf), Robin Olsen (knock), Boubacar Kamara (suspension), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Bertrand Traore (undisclosed), Matty Cash (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Pau Torres (undisclosed)

Focus on Burnley, team news

OUT: Luca Koleosho (knee), Jack Cork (calf)