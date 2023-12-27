 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 16: Joe Flacco for MVP?
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1
2023 Season in Review: Christopher Bell
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 10: Injuries to Vooch, Gordon offer intriguing adds
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_wilsonfuture_231228.jpg
What’s next for Wilson after being benched?
nbc_pft_nextfordenver_231228.jpg
How Broncos can approach cap charges due to Wilson
nbc_bte_missourivosu_231227.jpg
Over is a ‘decent’ play in Mizzou vs. Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 16: Joe Flacco for MVP?
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1
2023 Season in Review: Christopher Bell
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 10: Injuries to Vooch, Gordon offer intriguing adds
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_wilsonfuture_231228.jpg
What’s next for Wilson after being benched?
nbc_pft_nextfordenver_231228.jpg
How Broncos can approach cap charges due to Wilson
nbc_bte_missourivosu_231227.jpg
Over is a ‘decent’ play in Mizzou vs. Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Aston Villa vs Burnley: How to watch, live stream link, team news

  
Published December 27, 2023 01:49 PM

Aston Villa looks to bound back from a midweek setback when it welcomes Burnley to Villa Park on Saturday.

The Villans threw away a 2-0 lead at Manchester United at midweek, losing ground in the Premier League title race and opening the door to a top-four place.

WATCH ASTON VILLA vs BURNLEY LIVE

Burnley would love to worry about such things. but instead are still seeking a place above the bottom three in their first season back in the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets are six points back of 17th place but have taken points from three of their last five Premier League matches.

A midweek 2-0 loss to Liverpool won’t dampen the enthusiasm heading to Villa Park, where Burnley hope to add Villa to a list of December defeated sides that currently includes Sheffield United and Fulham.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (December 30)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Aston Villa, team news

OUT: Youri Tielemans (calf), Robin Olsen (knock), Boubacar Kamara (suspension), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Bertrand Traore (undisclosed), Matty Cash (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Pau Torres (undisclosed)

Focus on Burnley, team news

OUT: Luca Koleosho (knee), Jack Cork (calf)