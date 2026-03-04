 Skip navigation
NBA: Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Injury Report: Trae Young set to make Wizards debut
NCAA Womens Basketball: Georgetown at UConn
How to watch the 2026 Big East Women’s Basketball tournament on Peacock: Schedule, streaming info, results
Syndication: The Enquirer
Jason Benetti to join NBC Sports as play-by-play voice of Sunday Night Baseball
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

nbc_enjoy_pick6_260304.jpg
Expect Giannis to make a statement against Hawks
nbc_enjoy_morezj_260304.jpg
Who are potential late first-round draft steals?
nbc_enjoy_tatum_260304.jpg
Scenarios at play if Tatum returns for Celtics

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published March 4, 2026 01:19 PM

Stumbling Aston Villa hope to keep Chelsea six points behind them after a top-five clash at Villa Park on Wednesday.

WATCH Aston Villa v Chelsea

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday
Venue: Villa Park — Aston
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Online via USA Network

Aston Villa vs Chelsea live score, updates: 2:30pm ET kickoff

Aston Villa lineup

Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Onana, Luiz, Bailey, Buendia, Rogers, Watkins

Chelsea lineup

Jorgensen, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato, James, Caicedo, Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho, Pedro

Aston Villa vs Chelsea preview

Stumbling Aston Villa hope to keep Chelsea six points behind them after a top-five clash at Villa Park on Wednesday.

Unai Emery’s once high-flying Villans have won just three times since December 30 and have slipped out of third place with 51 points after a 3W-3D-4L run over their last 10 PL contests.

WATCH Aston Villa v Chelsea

Chelsea had surged up into the top-four picture with a four-game PL winning streak early this year which included wins over Brentford, Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Wolves.

But Liam Rosenior’s men have since drawn Leeds and Burnley at home before a weekend loss at Arsenal left them on 45 points, three points behind fifth-place Liverpool and six behind Villa and Manchester United.

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Andres Garcia (hamstring), Harvey Elliott (unspecified)

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Estevao (thigh), Pedro Neto (red card suspension), Jamie Gittens (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Marc Cucurella (thigh)

Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction

Both sides are due for a big performance and a win. Sometimes that’s the prescription for a draw. Chelsea might have a leg up in health and quality but Villa Park will be behind its men as both sides ramp up for the Champions League in a week. So, yeah, maybe a draw is headed to Aston. Aston Villa 1-1 Chelsea.