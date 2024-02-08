 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_bte_mahomes_240206.jpg
Super Bowl records: Which players have won the most Super Bowls?
nbc_pft_mahomespain_240206.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl history: Appearances, Wins, MVPs
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - Day One
Lombard continues strong start, co-leads early in Qatar

Top Clips

nbc_simms_picks_240208.jpg
Super Bowl LVIII preview: 49ers vs. Chiefs
nbc_simms_superbowlpreview_240208.jpg
Chiefs have more momentum than 49ers entering SB
nbc_ffhh_eckler_240208.jpg
Ekeler open to Chargers return under Harbaugh

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_bte_mahomes_240206.jpg
Super Bowl records: Which players have won the most Super Bowls?
nbc_pft_mahomespain_240206.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl history: Appearances, Wins, MVPs
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - Day One
Lombard continues strong start, co-leads early in Qatar

Top Clips

nbc_simms_picks_240208.jpg
Super Bowl LVIII preview: 49ers vs. Chiefs
nbc_simms_superbowlpreview_240208.jpg
Chiefs have more momentum than 49ers entering SB
nbc_ffhh_eckler_240208.jpg
Ekeler open to Chargers return under Harbaugh

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Blue cards coming? ‘Sin bin’ trials to be introduced, could start in England next season

  
Published February 8, 2024 03:53 PM

The International Football Association Board is expected to publish ‘detailed protocols’ for the institution of “sin-bins” in football, according to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol.

Yep, blue cards could be coming to a pitch near you, as dissent and cynical fouls could both earn a player 10 minutes off the pitch not unlike penalty boxes in ice hockey.

[ MORE: Premier League odds, score predictions for Week 24 ]

Solhekol says that two blue cards or the combination of a blue card and a yellow card would work the same as two yellow cards and see the player dismissed from the game without replacement.

Blue card fouls have been trialed at youth and amateur levels across England and there are claims that they’ve significantly reduced the amount of dissent fouls in games.

Another report, from The Times, says that the trials could come the FA Cup and Women’s FA Cup as early as next season.

How could a blue card influence the game?

Let’s start here: 10 minutes away from the game is worse than a yellow card and would certainly underline the desire to get berratement of referees, ugly fouls, and unnecessary stoppages in play out of the game.

There’s no question that managers would be clear with players from almost Moment No. 1 of preseason that speaking disrespectfully to referees would harm the side more than a standard yellow card.

It wouldn’t render the yellow card moot, but it would seem likely that blue cards would occur just as often as yellows: Currently, yellow cards are given for unsporting behavior, dissent, persistent infringement, and several versions of delaying play.