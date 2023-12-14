 Skip navigation
Brentford vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published December 14, 2023 01:47 PM

Aston Villa brings a terrific run of form into Brentford Community Stadium for a Sunday fight with Brentford.

The Villans have won 1-0 home matches versus Manchester City and Arsenal in their last two Premier League outings, sitting third on the table having lost just once since returning from the September break.

WATCH BRENTFORD vs ASTON VILLA STREAM LIVE

Brentford, meanwhile, has fought injuries but will still be surprised to be losers of four-in-five, especially considering that the last loss was to Sheffield United.

The Bees are now missing Bryan Mbeumo in addition to the suspended Ivan Toney, putting quite a burden on Yoane Wissa and a shorthanded group of forwards.

How to watch Brentford vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday (Dec. 17)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream Premier League on Peacock

Brentford focus, team news

OUT: Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Ivan Toney (suspension), Nathan Collins (ankle), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Kristofer Ajer (foot)| QUESTIONABLE: Mathias Jensen (knock), Josh Dasilva (hamstring)

Aston Villa focus, team news

OUT: Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Bertrand Traore (undisclosed), Lucas Digne (suspended), Douglas Luiz (suspended)