Chelsea vs Middlesbrough: How to watch, League Cup semifinal live stream link, team news

Middlesbrough is riding the good vibes of a Hayden Hackney goal and a first-leg advantage over heavily-favored Chelsea when it visits the Premier League side in a League Cup semifinal tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Hackney scored the only goal in a first leg that went the way of Michael Carrick’s men, who are vying to become the first non-Premier League side to reach a League Cup final since Bradford City fell to Swansea City in 2013.

Boro, currently 11th on the Championship table, may have to knock off two giants to win the tournament. Liverpool leads Fulham 2-1 after 90 minutes of the other semifinal.

Back to the challenge at hand: Chelsea isn’t losing much these days after an inconsistent start to life under boss Mauricio Pochettino. The first leg was Chelsea’s only loss in its last five matches across all competitions.

The Blues don’t know whether they’ll have Christopher Nkunku, Malo Gusto, and Trevor Chalobah, and certainly won’t have Robert Sanchez, Lesley Ugochukwu, Nicolas Jackson, Romeo Lavia, Marc Cucurella, Reece James, and Wesley Fofana.

Boro’s been led by Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones, Morgan Rogers, and the wonderfully-named Emmanuel Latte Lath in attack, while former Newcastle man Daniel Barlaser is controlling the center of the park.

How to watch Chelsea vs Middlesbrough, League Cup semifinal live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Tuesday (Jan. 22)

Online: ESPN+

