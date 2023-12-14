Chelsea vs Sheffield United: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Chelsea’s looking for the real turning point in a season full of false dawns when it meets bottom-three Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET Premier League on Peacock ).

The Blues have lost three of four matches since a win at Tottenham and draw at Man City seemed to send a message of strength. Now Mauricio Pochettino is staring down consecutive losses to bottom-half teams should they fail to handle the Blades.

Sheffield United has improved its leaky defense since the firing of Paul Heckingbottom, falling 2-0 to Liverpool before blanking Brentford at Bramall Lane.

Chelsea’s another tall task, but new boss Chris Wilder has done this dance before and believes he can take an injured and clearly inferior roster back up the table.

How to watch Chelsea vs Sheffield United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET (Saturday, Dec. 16)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Chelsea injuries, team news

OUT: Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Lesley Ukochukwu (undisclosed), Reece James (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Christopher Nkunku (knee), Romeo Lavia (ankle), Malo Gusto (undisclosed), Noni Madueke (undisclosed), Robert Sanchez (knee), Marc Cucurella (ankle)

Sheffield United injuries, team news

OUT: John Egan (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Tom Davies (thigh), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), Rhian Brewster (thigh), Oliver Norwood (suspension), Jack Robinson (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: George Baldock (thigh)