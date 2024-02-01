Chelsea vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Chelsea welcome Wolves to Stamford Bridge on Sunday and there’s a very different feel about these two midtable teams.

Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea are upset to be languishing in midtable and so far off the top four. Their 4-1 thrashing at Liverpool on Wednesday underlined how much work Poch has to do. Yes, injuries have hit Chelsea hard all season long but you would expect them to have a better tally than 31 points from 22 games. It seems like another season of disappointment is coming up for the Blues as only a League Cup final win would save face for the west London club.

On the other hand Wolves are delighted to be comfortably in midtable. Gary O’Neil has done a great job to steady the ship after a tumultuous summer on and off the pitch and Wolves are energetic, clinical on the counter and they’re a real pain in the backside to play against. With financial limitations at Wolves the job O’Neil has done should not be underestimated.

Chelsea focus, team news

Christopher Nkunku is back from injury again and scored a tidy goal at Liverpool in midweek and he should start. If Chelsea can keep the Frenchman fit then he will solve their goalscoring issues. They have to improve defensively if they want to have a chance of qualifying for Europe as right now that seems like a very remote possibility.

Wolves focus, team news

They’re so well organized and Matheus Cunha has stepped up in the absence of Hwang Hee-chan who is still away at the Asian Cup with South Korea. Tommy Doyle has also become hugely influential in central midfield. Wolves do have less rest than Chelsea ahead of this game so perhaps there will be some squad rotation from O’Neil.

