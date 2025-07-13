Chelsea are Club World Cup champions after riding a devastating first half to a 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday.

Cole Palmer was sensational, with two goals and an assist, and Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca will be getting plenty of praise as well after his system silenced the reigning European Cup champions.

Maresca used Reece James in midfield and got commanding performances out of Malo Gusto and Cole Palmer on the right side, while Joao Pedro shined up top and Marc Cucurella and Pedro Neto shut down the other side of the pitch.

Chelsea were phenomenal, and Sanchez — trusted by Maresca in goal despite plenty of grief from the media — was splendid between the posts.

So what did Maresca have to say?

Enzo Maresca reaction — What did Chelsea manager say after Club World Cup Final triumph?

“No words for the players. They deserve it. It’s a good moment.”

Key to the win? “For me, we won the game in the first 10 minutes. In the first 10 minutes we set the tempo, we set the way we want to play. We were very good. Then, unfortunately with the weather conditions, it’s not easy to continue for 90 minutes but I think we won the game in the first 10 minutes.”

On Cole Palmer shining in a huge game: “Absolutely. Today we found a position for him where there was more space to attack. Happy for Cole but the effort for all the players has been fantastic.”

On the future for Chelsea: “Very excited, but I am more excited that we have three weeks off now.”