Fulham vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published December 29, 2023 02:35 PM

Arsenal`s Premier League title hopes head across London for a visit to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday (Watch live at 9am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Gunners have been fighting hard with Liverpool, Aston Villa, Spurs, and always-looming Manchester City, and anything but a win over Fulham would be a disappointment given the Cottagers` recent record.

That’s especially true following a home loss to West Ham at midweek.

WATCH FULHAM vs ARSENAL LIVE

Fulham have their work cut out for them against Arsenal on most days, even at home, but their scoring mark`s gone ice cold.

The Cottagers have not scored since the 89th minute of a 5-0 win over West Ham on Dec. 10, losing away to Newcastle and Bournemouth as well as at home to Burnley.

How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday (December 31)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Fulham, team news

OUT: Adama Traore (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Tim Ream (calf), Willian (hamstring)

Focus on Arsenal, team news

OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season), Fabio Vieira (hip), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf)