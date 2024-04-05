 Skip navigation
Top News

Valero Texas Open - Round One
Akshay Bhatia (63) ties career best, leads Valero Texas Open; Rory McIlroy goes bogey-free
63rd Itzulia Basque Country 2024 - Stage 3
Jonas Vingegaard breaks collarbone, ribs in cycling crash
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
‘Tough to see it end': With dad by side, Rachel Heck closes this chapter of her life

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_zhangpostrdintv_240404.jpg
Zhang: Rd. 2 ‘definitely up there’ in difficulty
nbc_golf_lpga_tmobilerd2hl_240404.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Round 2
nbc_pl_postmatchtenhagintv3_240404.jpg
Ten Hag: ‘Individual errors’ costly in loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Fulham vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published April 4, 2024 09:46 PM

Fading European hopes are on the line when Newcastle United visit Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Fulham have won just once across four Premier League matches to sink below Bournemouth and into 13th on the table, but the Cottagers’ 39 points are just six away from seventh-place West Ham.

WATCH FULHAM vs NEWCASTLE LIVE

Newcastle stumbled to a draw versus Everton last time out and are a point below West Ham and just four behind sixth-place Manchester United, but Eddie Howe’s Magpies have Spurs and Manchester United after this game and would prefer to take all the points at Fulham.

There are two hot strikers in this match, as Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak. Both teams could use a clean sheet but have big asks ahead of them.

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Fulham focus, team news

OUT/QUESTIONABLE: None

Newcastle focus, team news

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Callum Wilson (chest), Joelinton (thigh), Nick Pope (shoulder), Lewis Miley (lower back), Tino Livramento (ankle), Miguel Almiron (knee), Kieran Trippier (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Matt Targett (achilles)