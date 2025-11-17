 Skip navigation
How to watch Brazil vs Tunisia live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published November 17, 2025 07:40 AM

Brazil and Tunisia meet in Lille, France on Tuesday in an intriguing friendly between two teams who have qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

MOREHow does the 2026 World Cup draw work?

Carlo Ancelotti has properly sorted Brazil out, as they beat Senegal 2-0 in London on Saturday and not only look fantastic going forward but solid defensively. Ancelotti is restoring confidence in this supremely talented Brazil squad and has restored balance. Casemiro is his leader in midfield and the trio of Estevao, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are all purring up front. All of a sudden momentum is building around Brazil’s chances to go on a deep run at the World Cup next summer.

Tunisia qualified for the 2026 World Cup with ease with nine wins and a draw from 10 games and they didn’t concede a goal. The north African side have now made six of the last eight World Cups including all of the last three. They have yet to make it out of the group stage in their World Cup history but with plenty of experience and manager Sami Trabelsi winning eight of his 10 games in charge so far, there are positive vibes growing ahead of the World Cup next summer.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brazil vs Tunisia, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brazil vs Tunisia live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday (November 18)
Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy — Lille, France
TV Channel/Streaming: beIN Sports USA

Brazil team news, focus

Estevao scored, again, for Brazil in the win against Senegal and he started out wide with Rodrygo on the other flank and Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha up top. Ancelotti has so many attacking stars to choose from with Raphinha due back from injury soon. He will be without center back Gabriel as the Arsenal (and former Lille) star was injured against Senegal. Richarlison, Fabinho and Andrey Santos will all be pushing for minutes but Ancelotti will likely keep a very settled, strong starting lineup as he tries to build momentum ahead of the World Cup.

Tunisia team news, focus

Tunisia beat Jordan 3-2 in a friendly on Friday and there are plenty of players with Premier League and European experience in their squad. Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ellyes Skhiri are a combative duo in central midfield and Tunisia are all about the team unit rather than individuals.

Brazil vs Tunisia prediction

This should be a pretty straightforward win for Brazil as their attacking and midfield talents continue to scrap for starting spots. Ancelotti will demand high standards as they build up to the World Cup and there are very few chances left for Brazil’s fringe players to impress. Brazil 3-1 Tunisia.