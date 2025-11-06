How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

At the start of the season nobody would have predicted Brentford to be above Newcastle in the table when they met in west London in early November, but here we are.

WATCH — Brentford v Newcastle

Despite their 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend the Bees have been very impressive under first-year coach Keith Andrews so far this season. They’ve stayed true to their playing style and new signings Jordan Henderson, Dango Ouattara and Caoimhin Kelleher, plus the fit-again Igor Thiago, have eased fears of Brentford being in a season-long relegation scrap after losing key players and their manager this summer. They could still be sucked into the relegation picture but at the moment they look dangerous in attack and have already beaten Liverpool and Manchester United at home.

As for Newcastle, well, they suffered a shock 3-1 defeat at struggling West Ham last weekend and Eddie Howe was not happy. He was much happier in midweek as they beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League to make it three wins from four in that competition. But in the Premier League the Magpies are still struggling to replace the goals lost following Alexander Isak’s departure. New signing Nick Woltemade has been exceptional but Newcastle have picked up some big injuries so far and their squad looks a little stretched and sluggish.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brentford vs Newcastle, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (November 9)

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brentford team news, focus

Josh Dasilva remains out with a knee injury but is working his way back to full fitness and is in training. Brentford have a big squad to choose from and have so many players stepping up. Michael Kayode has been superb at right back and his long throws are so key to the way Brentford play. As aforementioned their new signings have all settled in well and of course Ouattara, Kevin Schade and Thiago up top are so crucial to their counters and are so hard to stop when they’re confident and in full-flow. Andrews will be keen to cut out a few sloppy defensive mistakes which have crept into their play now and then.

Newcastle team news, focus

Anthony Gordon went down with an injury in midweek against Bilbao which is a blow, while Tino Livramento, William Osula and summer-signing from Brentford, Yoane Wissa, remain out. Eddie Howe will likely go with Elanga, Woltemade and Barnes in attack with Murphy also pushing to start. The defense and midfield is so solid but Howe needs more from his attacking midfielders and wide players to feed the clinical Woltemade.

Brentford vs Newcastle prediction

This feels like it will be a fun one and probably end even. Brentford 2-2 Newcastle.