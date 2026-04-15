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How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published April 15, 2026 09:38 AM

Chelsea face a must-win scenario for their top-five hopes while Manchester United can come closer to sealing a UEFA Champions League return in an enormous clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues have lost four of their last five Premier League matches, and Liam Rosenior sees his team four points back of fifth-place Liverpool and seven points behind third-place Man United and fourth-place Aston Villa. The top five teams in the Premier League automatically qualify for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League.

WATCH Chelsea v Manchester United

Man United, meanwhle, are coming off a loss of their own and have, perhaps quietly given the buzz surrounding Michael Carrick’s interim appointment, just one win and a draw in their past four PL matches.

The Red Devils are nine points behind second-place Man City. They have an extremely-strong chance to finish in the top five and return to the Champions League. Limping over the line would not be welcome. Falling short of the top five would be a historic failure.

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs Manchester United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday
Venue: Stamford Bridge — West London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Enzo Fernandez (suspension - MORE), Jamie Gittens (thigh), Filip Jorgensen (groin), Trevoh Chalobah (ankle), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (thigh), Benoit Badiashile (illness)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Lisandro Martinez (suspension), Harry Maguire (suspension), Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Kobbie Mainoo (lower leg)

Chelsea vs Manchester United prediction

Neither side is impressing right now and Chelsea are operating without Trevoh Chalobah through injury and Enzo Fernandez by choice. Reece James’ return would be welcomed by Rosenior but the bigger help for the Blues might be Man United being down three center backs in Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Matthijs de Ligt. Bruno Fernandes’ case for the Player of the Season award could get another huge boost this weekend. Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United.