How to watch Chile vs Argentina live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Lionel Messi is back in the fold for Argentina this week as the reigning world champions, who have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, return to action against Chile on Thursday (9 pm ET).

Messi missed the March international window due to a muscular injury but La Albiceleste beat Uruguay and battered Brazil to secure qualification and officially defend their title next summer in the United States, Mexico and Canada, but the 37-year-old (soon to be 38) has been in familiar form of late with five goals and three assists in his last three games for Inter Miami. Messi is level with Colombia’s Luis Diaz on six goals scored in World Cup qualifying. Argentina (31 points) are eight points clear of the rest of CONMEBOL with four games left to play, with a goal difference 10 better than anyone else.

Chile appear set to miss their third straight World Cup after failing to qualify in 2018 and 2022. La Roja (10 points) are bottom in CONMEBOL qualifying with just 10 points from their first 14 games and are five points back of the inter-confederation playoffs (7th place, currently occupied by Venezuela).

How to watch Chile vs Argentina live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 pm ET Thursday (June 5)

Venue: Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos — Santiago, Chile

Chile team news, focus

OUT: Paulo Diaz (knee), Luciano Cabral (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Igor Lichnovsky (undisclosed)

Argentina team news, focus

OUT: Alexis Mac Allister (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Giovani Lo Celso (undisclosed)

Chile vs Argentina prediction

Argentina’s depth is such that even without Messi they just keep ticking right along, plus let’s not forget that Enzo Fernandez turns into Superman when he goes to play for his country. Chile 1-3 Argentina.