How to watch Crystal Palace vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The party will still be going at Crystal Palace as the FA Cup winners host Wolves at Selhurst Park on Tuesday.

WATCH — Crystal Palace v Wolves

Oliver Glasner masterminded Palace’s 1-0 win against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday, as Eberechi Eze’s fine finish, resolute defending and an inspired performance in goal from Dean Henderson (even if he got lucky with the VAR call) helped the London club win their first major trophy in their 119-year history. That means they’re in the Europa League next season and Palace’s fans will create an incredible atmosphere of pure joy and celebration in their final home game of the season.

Wolves will be feeling nice and relaxed too as Vitor Pereira’s side have been superb in recent months as they’ve climbed up the Premier League table and away from danger. With a strong end to the season they can finish in 13th-place in the table which nobody would have believed midway through the campaign. Wolves did lose at home to Brighton last weekend but Pereira is still getting very solid performances from his side.

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (May 20)

Venue: Selhurst Park — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Glasner will likely rotate as much as he can as Palace’s players pushed themselves to the absolute limit to beat City on Saturday. Key midfielder Adam Wharton come off late in the game after taking a whack, while captain Marc Guehi was forced off in the second half after getting a whack in the face. The likes of Lerma, Hughes, Nketiah, Chilwell and Clyne could all come in. It’s going to be a wonderful occasion at Selhurst as Palace’s fans can keep the FA Cup celebrations going.

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Adam Wharton (ankle), Marc Guehi (head)

Wolves team news, focus

Vitor Pereira may look to rotate a little as he starts to plan for next season. Matheus Cunha has been linked with a move away and it seems likely this could be his last few games as a Wolves player. Pereira will want to finish the season strong but he will also be keen to see where he needs to strengthen in the summer.

OUT: Sam Johnstone (muscular), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Leon Chiwone (knee - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Hee-chan Hwang (muscular)

Crystal Palace vs Wolves prediction

This is a strange game to call. Palace will be full of freedom and that usually brings the best out of them. They will want to push for a top 10 finish but this will probably end even. Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolves.