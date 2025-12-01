 Skip navigation
How to watch Fulham vs Manchester City live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published December 1, 2025 04:46 AM

Suddenly in-form Fulham host Manchester City at Craven Cottage on Tuesday in what should be an intriguing encounter.

WATCH — Fulham v Manchester City

Marco Silva’s side have won three of their last four games, including a big 2-1 win away at Spurs on Saturday. Fulham have struggled through the early months of the season but are now clicking through the gears as they aim for another season of challenging for a top 10 finish.

Man City are stumbling around a little too as they coughed up a 2-0 lead at home to Leeds on Saturday but Phil Foden’s 91st-minute goal secured a 3-2 win. Pep Guardiola continues to rotate his lineup and with a win at Fulham his side can momentarily cut Arsenal’s lead atop the Premier League table to just two points.

For live updates and highlights throughout Fulham vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday (December 2)
Venue: Craven Cottage — West London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Fulham team news, focus

There are only two injury absentees for Fulham as Rodrigo Muniz and Antonee Robinson remain out. Chukwueze, Jimenez and Wilson were all very sharp against Spurs but Kevin, Sasa Lukic and Emile Smith Rowe may come as Silva aims to keep his side fresh.

Manchester City team news, focus

City are still without Rodri as he continues to work his way back to full fitness, while Mateo Kovacic is still out for some time. Guardiola brought on Rayan Cherki and Omar Marmoush on against Leeds and they had a big impact, so maybe they start in this game to freshen things up? He also hinted he was going to chat with Erling Haaland about his fitness and if he needed to have a rest after a few games without a goal.

Fulham vs Manchester City prediction

This feels like it will be really tight but City will get the win they need to build some momentum, and Haaland will get back to scoring. Fulham 1-2 Manchester City.